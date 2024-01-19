IoT Platform Market Transformation Analysis: Niche Sectors and Connectivity Management Platforms Harness Growth Momentum

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Evolution of the IoT Platform Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of the Internet of Things (IoT) is continually transforming, and a new research publication sheds light on the significant evolutions within this dynamic market. The in-depth analysis provides an  examination of the IoT platform industry, revealing pivotal divestment trends and the burgeoning niche forces sculpting the landscape.

Key Findings from the IoT Platform Market Study:

  • Analysis of emerging divestment trends influencing market dynamics
  • Evaluation of niche sectors driving innovation and growth within the IoT industry
  • Strategic insights into the positioning and movement of leading market players
  • Focused spotlight on the CMP market, charting its growth trajectory and evolution


Key Topics Covered:

1. Concept and classification

  • IoT Platforms - Introduction
  • Key layers of an IoT platform
  • IoT Platforms - Classification
  • Main players, by type of IoT platform
  • Main players, by type of vendor

2. Key vendors leading the market

  • Origin of the world's largest platform vendors
  • PTC ThingWorx
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Siemens Mindsphere
  • Other leading SaaS, cloud and web-based IoT platforms
  • Categorisation of major players

3. IoT platforms divestments

  • Aeris acquires Ericsson's IoT business
  • IBM drops the Watson IoT platform
  • Google shuts down IoT Core services

4. IoT platforms serve a niche

  • Samsara
  • CropX
  • Wellaware
  • Libelium
  • Other niche IoT platforms
  • Positioning of key IoT platform vendors in 2019
  • Positioning of key IoT platform vendors in 2023

5. The IoT CMP market transition

  • Positioning of key players in the IoT CMP space
  • The CMP market is in transition

Companies Mentioned

  • ADLINK
  • Aeris
  • Assaia
  • AWS
  • Ayyeka
  • C3.ai
  • Cisco
  • Comarch
  • CropX
  • Emnify
  • Enevo
  • Ericsson
  • Flo Live
  • GE Digital
  • Google
  • IBM
  • IoTM
  • Jasper
  • Kigen
  • Libelium
  • Mavoco
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Nautilus Labs
  • NTT
  • Particle
  • PTC ThingWorx
  • RetailNext
  • Samsara
  • SAP
  • Siemens Mindsphere
  • Sierra Wireess
  • Software AG
  • Telit
  • Transatel
  • Verizon
  • Vodafone
  • Wellaware

