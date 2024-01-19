IoT Platform Market Transformation Analysis: Niche Sectors and Connectivity Management Platforms Harness Growth Momentum

19 Jan, 2024, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Evolution of the IoT Platform Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The landscape of the Internet of Things (IoT) is continually transforming, and a new research publication sheds light on the significant evolutions within this dynamic market. The in-depth analysis provides an examination of the IoT platform industry, revealing pivotal divestment trends and the burgeoning niche forces sculpting the landscape.
Key Findings from the IoT Platform Market Study:
- Analysis of emerging divestment trends influencing market dynamics
- Evaluation of niche sectors driving innovation and growth within the IoT industry
- Strategic insights into the positioning and movement of leading market players
- Focused spotlight on the CMP market, charting its growth trajectory and evolution
Key Topics Covered:
1. Concept and classification
- IoT Platforms - Introduction
- Key layers of an IoT platform
- IoT Platforms - Classification
- Main players, by type of IoT platform
- Main players, by type of vendor
2. Key vendors leading the market
- Origin of the world's largest platform vendors
- PTC ThingWorx
- Microsoft Azure
- Siemens Mindsphere
- Other leading SaaS, cloud and web-based IoT platforms
- Categorisation of major players
3. IoT platforms divestments
- Aeris acquires Ericsson's IoT business
- IBM drops the Watson IoT platform
- Google shuts down IoT Core services
4. IoT platforms serve a niche
- Samsara
- CropX
- Wellaware
- Libelium
- Other niche IoT platforms
- Positioning of key IoT platform vendors in 2019
- Positioning of key IoT platform vendors in 2023
5. The IoT CMP market transition
- Positioning of key players in the IoT CMP space
- The CMP market is in transition
Companies Mentioned
- ADLINK
- Aeris
- Assaia
- AWS
- Ayyeka
- C3.ai
- Cisco
- Comarch
- CropX
- Emnify
- Enevo
- Ericsson
- Flo Live
- GE Digital
- IBM
- IoTM
- Jasper
- Kigen
- Libelium
- Mavoco
- Microsoft Azure
- Nautilus Labs
- NTT
- Particle
- PTC ThingWorx
- RetailNext
- Samsara
- SAP
- Siemens Mindsphere
- Sierra Wireess
- Software AG
- Telit
- Transatel
- Verizon
- Vodafone
- Wellaware
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5oyrcw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article