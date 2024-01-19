IoT Platform Market Transformation Analysis: Niche Sectors and Connectivity Management Platforms Harness Growth Momentum

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Evolution of the IoT Platform Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of the Internet of Things (IoT) is continually transforming, and a new research publication sheds light on the significant evolutions within this dynamic market. The in-depth analysis provides an examination of the IoT platform industry, revealing pivotal divestment trends and the burgeoning niche forces sculpting the landscape.

Key Findings from the IoT Platform Market Study:

Analysis of emerging divestment trends influencing market dynamics

Evaluation of niche sectors driving innovation and growth within the IoT industry

Strategic insights into the positioning and movement of leading market players

Focused spotlight on the CMP market, charting its growth trajectory and evolution



Key Topics Covered:

1. Concept and classification

IoT Platforms - Introduction

Key layers of an IoT platform

IoT Platforms - Classification

Main players, by type of IoT platform

Main players, by type of vendor

2. Key vendors leading the market

Origin of the world's largest platform vendors

PTC ThingWorx

Microsoft Azure

Siemens Mindsphere

Other leading SaaS, cloud and web-based IoT platforms

Categorisation of major players

3. IoT platforms divestments

Aeris acquires Ericsson's IoT business

IBM drops the Watson IoT platform

Google shuts down IoT Core services

4. IoT platforms serve a niche

Samsara

CropX

Wellaware

Libelium

Other niche IoT platforms

Positioning of key IoT platform vendors in 2019

Positioning of key IoT platform vendors in 2023

5. The IoT CMP market transition

Positioning of key players in the IoT CMP space

The CMP market is in transition

Companies Mentioned

ADLINK

Aeris

Assaia

AWS

Ayyeka

C3.ai

Cisco

Comarch

CropX

Emnify

Enevo

Ericsson

Flo Live

GE Digital

Google

IBM

IoTM

Jasper

Kigen

Libelium

Mavoco

Microsoft Azure

Nautilus Labs

NTT

Particle

PTC ThingWorx

RetailNext

Samsara

SAP

Siemens Mindsphere

Sierra Wireess

Software AG

Telit

Transatel

Verizon

Vodafone

Wellaware

