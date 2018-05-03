IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification - Enabling Future-proof Buildings

Enlighted CEO Joe Costello said, "The Interface Specification is a very important first step by the IoT-Ready Alliance to make the installation of IoT technology in luminaires easy today, and in the future. We are announcing our 5th generation sensor at Lightfair International and it will be IoT-Ready Interface Specification compliant. We are also committed to ensuring all future sensors meet IoT-Ready standards. We look forward to collaborating with the member companies to develop new technologies to speed the adoption of LED lighting and enable smarter buildings."

Karl Jónsson, Chief Commercial Officer, Tridonic Inc. said, "The Alliance has come a long way and in just one year, we have not only developed the IoT-Ready Interface Specification, but Tridonic is introducing the first IoT-Ready LED driver based on the Specification and available for purchase today. For Tridonic, as an IoT solutions provider with deep experience in lighting and new player in the U.S., our goal is to bring real differentiating value to the industry. We can accomplish this through our collaborations with the IoT-Ready members. We look forward to creating additional products based on the IoT-Ready Specification for the U.S. marketplace."

Evan Petridis, Chair of the IoT-Ready Alliance Technical Committee, said, "We're very pleased that our collaborative environment and focus on results has enabled us to converge on a robust Specification so quickly. The Specification achieves our design goals of broad industry support, extensibility, low-cost, and simplicity of implementation. In working with a range of companies from the lighting, lighting-control and IoT industries, I've seen what we can accomplish when we focus on results instead of defending industry turf. Now that our first Specification is published and products are on the market, we look forward to working together with other technical standards bodies in the lighting, building management, and IoT spaces to ensure a single set of coherent standards world-wide."

Key Benefits of Adopting the IoT-ReadyTM Standard

Specifies all interface elements: mechanical, electrical and software

Provides a complete family of interoperable solutions to Smart Building IoT interface problems

Allows in-field retrofit, replacements and upgrades without disassembly

Specification is developed under a Royalty-free license

Works with any network protocol including Thread, BLE, ZigBee, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, IP/Ethernet etc.

Is backwards compatible with legacy lighting controls

Can be implemented with traditional lighting controls until IoT is needed

Provides a low-cost option to future-proof luminaires or other system components in buildings

Suitable for a range of applications, from simple low-cost lighting control to high-end IoT sensing

Alliance co-founders Tridonic and Enlighted are announcing their first products based on the new Specification at Lightfair International in Chicago, Ill. from May 8-10, 2018. In booth #233 (IoT Pavilion), Tridonic will be showcasing the first IoT-ReadyTM LED driver interacting with several systems such as its net4more and including Enlighted's IoT Solution for smart buildings. Enlighted will be presenting the Enlighted Sensor based on the new standard in booth #412 (Intelligent Lighting Pavilion). Both the Tridonic IoT-ReadyTM LED driver and Enlighted IoT-ReadyTM sensor are available for purchase.

You are cordially invited to join Enlighted at its booth #412 (Intelligent Lighting Pavilion) to 'Toast the IoT-Ready Alliance' on Tuesday, May 8 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Also on Wednesday, May 9, join Tridonic from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. for drinks and a 'Toast to the IoT-Ready Alliance' at their booth #233 (IoT Pavilion).

IoT-Ready AllianceTM member companies have access to specifications. They gain early insight into new channels and markets as well as collaborate openly with a range of forward-thinking smart lighting and IoT companies. The result is industry-leading technology standardization that enables the Internet of Things. For more information or to join, visit: www.iot-ready.org

ABOUT THE IOT-READY ALLIANCETM

IoT-Ready™ is an alliance of leading lighting, building management, and Internet of Things (IoT) companies and organizations that are creating a common standard for IoT-enabled lighting fixtures. This standard will ensure all new LED lighting fixtures can be shipped with a standard socket to easily add intelligent IoT sensors to the fixture after the fixture has been installed.

SOURCE IoT-Ready Alliance

