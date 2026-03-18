IoT Security Market worth $80.30 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the IoT Security Market is projected to grow from USD 28.67 billion in 2025 to USD 80.30 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

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IoT Security Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2031

2019–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 28.67 billion

USD 28.67 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 80.30 billion

USD 80.30 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 18.7%

IoT Security Market Trends & Insights:

The IoT security market is showing impressive growth, with organizations continually implementing connected devices in industrial, enterprise, and consumer settings.

Smart manufacturing is estimated to dominate the market with a 24.1% market share in 2025.

The services segment is projected to lead in terms of growth rate.

By solution, the data encryption & tokenization segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share.

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The increasing deployment of connected devices across industrial, enterprise, and consumer environments is significantly expanding the cyberattack surface. As IoT ecosystems grow in scale and complexity, threats such as botnet attacks, unauthorized device access, firmware exploitation, and data interception are driving organizations to adopt advanced security frameworks. Enterprises are increasingly shifting toward device-centric and lifecycle-based security strategies that protect devices from onboarding to updates and decommissioning. The rise of remote operations, edge computing, and cloud-connected platforms is also accelerating the adoption of zero-trust architectures. Modern platforms now incorporate AI-driven threat detection, device behavior monitoring, and automated response capabilities, helping organizations secure connected ecosystems, protect data, and maintain operational continuity.

Based on offering, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing complexity of IoT ecosystems and the growing number of connected devices are driving demand for specialized security services. Organizations often lack the in-house expertise required to manage device security, monitor threats, and respond to vulnerabilities across large IoT deployments. As a result, services such as security consulting, risk assessment, integration, and managed security services are gaining significant traction. These services help organizations design secure IoT architectures, ensure continuous monitoring, manage device vulnerabilities, and maintain regulatory compliance across connected environments.

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By solution, the data encryption & tokenization segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Data encryption and tokenization solutions play a critical role in securing sensitive information generated and transmitted by IoT devices. As connected devices continuously exchange operational and personal data across networks and cloud platforms, organizations are prioritizing strong encryption and data protection mechanisms. These solutions help ensure secure communication, prevent data breaches, maintain privacy, and support regulatory compliance across large-scale IoT ecosystems.

By region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share.

North America is expected to lead the IoT Security Market due to early adoption of advanced digital technologies, widespread deployment of connected devices, and strong cybersecurity regulatory frameworks. Industries across manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, energy, and smart infrastructure are rapidly implementing IoT technologies to improve operational efficiency and enable data-driven decision-making. The region benefits from the presence of major IoT technology providers, strong innovation ecosystems, and high investments in cloud computing, edge computing, and industrial automation. Additionally, rising concerns around cyberattacks targeting connected devices and critical infrastructure are driving organizations to deploy advanced IoT security platforms that provide comprehensive protection across devices, networks, and cloud environments.

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Top Companies in IoT Security Market:

The Top Companies in IoT Security Market include Microsoft (US), Fortinet (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Cisco (US), Thales Group (France), Infineon (Germany), Allot (Israel), Atos (France), Checkpoint (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Mobileum (US), Entrust (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), and Kaspersky (Switzerland).

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