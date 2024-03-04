IoT Sensors Market Forecast to Surge at 22.7% CAGR to Reach $56.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Manufacturing and Healthcare Sectors

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IoT Sensors Market by Offering (Image Sensors, RFID Sensors, Biosensors, Humidity Sensors, Optical Sensors, Others), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Sector (Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Others), & Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a projection to expand at a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7% through to 2030, the market is anticipated to attain a valuation of $56.8 billion, signifying robust industrial advancements and technological innovation.

In today's interconnected world, IoT sensors play an indispensable role. They offer critical data for various applications, ranging from enhancing consumer electronics functionality to streamlining manufacturing processes. The report categorically analyzes offerings such as image sensors, humidity sensors, and optical sensors, among others, highlighting the adoption trends across different technologies including wired and wireless systems.

The manufacturing sector is poised to witness significant uptake of IoT sensors, leveraging them for applications like smart robotics and inventory management. Simultaneously, the healthcare industry's focus has shifted towards enhancing patient monitoring systems through IoT integration, opening opportunities for sensor technology to transform care delivery and optimize healthcare workflows.

Bolstered by the advent of Industry 4.0 and smart city initiatives, the Asia-Pacific region is the frontrunner in IoT sensor adoption with substantial investments and demand for advanced sensor-enabled devices. Key technological trends such as wireless connectivity and artificial intelligence integration within IoT sensors are setting the stage for a transformative landscape in sensor technology and industry applications.

Market analysts delve into the competitive dynamics, spotlighting the major players in IoT sensor technology and their market shares. They also offer crucial insights into the market trends, drivers, restraints, and the array of opportunities available for stakeholders. Such in-depth knowledge helps in deciphering the diverse strategies adopted by leading industry participants, making the report a cornerstone for understanding current market scenarios and future growth prospects.

The geographical analysis within the report encompasses regional trends and growth hotspots, identifying high-potential areas and emerging market participants. This enhances the understanding of the local competitive environment, assisting businesses and investors to strategize accordingly.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of offering, technology, sector, and countries?

What is the historical market for IoT sensors across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global IoT sensors market?

Who are the major players in the global IoT sensors market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global IoT sensors market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global IoT sensors market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global IoT sensors market and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Increasing Investments in Industry 4.0 Technologies Driving the Adoption of IoT Sensors

Government Initiatives Supporting the Adoption of IoT Devices Across Various Sectors

Increasing Integration of IoT Sensors into Connected and Wearable Devices Supporting Market Growth

Data Security and Privacy Concerns Hampering the Adoption of IoT Sensors

Growing Use of IoT Sensors for Predictive Maintenance Expected to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Proliferation of Smart Cities Expected to Increase the Adoption of IoT Sensors

High Initial Investment Requirements Impacting the Implementation of IoT Ecosystems

Trends

Rising Adoption of Industrial Robots

Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence into IoT Sensors

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Case Studies

Monitoring System for Precision Farming

IoT Technology for Manufacturing Operations

Real-Time IoT Tracking and Visualization

Company Profiles

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Broadcom Inc.

TDK Corporation

Vighnaharta Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

ANBSensors

Sensoneo

Scope of the Report:

Market Assessment, by Offering

Image Sensors

Biosensors

RFID Sensors

Accelerometer Sensors

Flow Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Optical Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Level Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Gas Sensors

Other IoT Sensors

Market Assessment, by Technology

Wireless Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Z-Wave

Other Wireless Technologies

Wired Technology

Market by Assessment, by Sector

Manufacturing

Surveillance & Safety

Machine Inspection & Maintenance

Smart Robotics

Production Planning

Inventory & Warehouse Management

Transportation & Logistics

Traffic Management

Fleet Management

Parking Management

Telematics

Retail

Customer Experience Management

Operations Management

Inventory Management

Healthcare

Telehealth/Telemedicine

Hospital Operations & Workflow Management

Remote Patient Monitoring

Medical Devices

Other Healthcare Applications

Oil & Gas

Remote Monitoring

Worker Safety & Security

Predictive Maintenance

Asset Tracking and Management

Energy & Utilities

Smart Grid Management

Predictive Maintenance

Asset Management

Security And Safety

Consumer Electronics

Home Automation

Smart Wearables

Security & Safety

Agriculture

Crop Monitoring

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Irrigation

Inventory Management

Weather Tracking and Monitoring

Market Assessment, by Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5f9fgc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets