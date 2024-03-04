IoT Sensors Market Forecast to Surge at 22.7% CAGR to Reach $56.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Manufacturing and Healthcare Sectors

04 Mar, 2024, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IoT Sensors Market by Offering (Image Sensors, RFID Sensors, Biosensors, Humidity Sensors, Optical Sensors, Others), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Sector (Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Others), & Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With a projection to expand at a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7% through to 2030, the market is anticipated to attain a valuation of $56.8 billion, signifying robust industrial advancements and technological innovation.
In today's interconnected world, IoT sensors play an indispensable role. They offer critical data for various applications, ranging from enhancing consumer electronics functionality to streamlining manufacturing processes. The report categorically analyzes offerings such as image sensors, humidity sensors, and optical sensors, among others, highlighting the adoption trends across different technologies including wired and wireless systems.
The manufacturing sector is poised to witness significant uptake of IoT sensors, leveraging them for applications like smart robotics and inventory management. Simultaneously, the healthcare industry's focus has shifted towards enhancing patient monitoring systems through IoT integration, opening opportunities for sensor technology to transform care delivery and optimize healthcare workflows.
Bolstered by the advent of Industry 4.0 and smart city initiatives, the Asia-Pacific region is the frontrunner in IoT sensor adoption with substantial investments and demand for advanced sensor-enabled devices. Key technological trends such as wireless connectivity and artificial intelligence integration within IoT sensors are setting the stage for a transformative landscape in sensor technology and industry applications.
Market analysts delve into the competitive dynamics, spotlighting the major players in IoT sensor technology and their market shares. They also offer crucial insights into the market trends, drivers, restraints, and the array of opportunities available for stakeholders. Such in-depth knowledge helps in deciphering the diverse strategies adopted by leading industry participants, making the report a cornerstone for understanding current market scenarios and future growth prospects.
The geographical analysis within the report encompasses regional trends and growth hotspots, identifying high-potential areas and emerging market participants. This enhances the understanding of the local competitive environment, assisting businesses and investors to strategize accordingly.
Key questions answered in the report:
- Which are the high growth market segments in terms of offering, technology, sector, and countries?
- What is the historical market for IoT sensors across the globe?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global IoT sensors market?
- Who are the major players in the global IoT sensors market, and what shares of the market do they hold?
- Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?
- How is the competitive landscape?
- What are the recent developments in the global IoT sensors market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global IoT sensors market?
- What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the global IoT sensors market and how do they compete with the other players?
Market Insights
Factors Affecting Market Growth
- Increasing Investments in Industry 4.0 Technologies Driving the Adoption of IoT Sensors
- Government Initiatives Supporting the Adoption of IoT Devices Across Various Sectors
- Increasing Integration of IoT Sensors into Connected and Wearable Devices Supporting Market Growth
- Data Security and Privacy Concerns Hampering the Adoption of IoT Sensors
- Growing Use of IoT Sensors for Predictive Maintenance Expected to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Players
- Proliferation of Smart Cities Expected to Increase the Adoption of IoT Sensors
- High Initial Investment Requirements Impacting the Implementation of IoT Ecosystems
Trends
- Rising Adoption of Industrial Robots
- Increasing Integration of Artificial Intelligence into IoT Sensors
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Case Studies
- Monitoring System for Precision Farming
- IoT Technology for Manufacturing Operations
- Real-Time IoT Tracking and Visualization
Company Profiles
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- OMRON Corporation
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Broadcom Inc.
- TDK Corporation
- Vighnaharta Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- ANBSensors
- Sensoneo
Scope of the Report:
Market Assessment, by Offering
- Image Sensors
- Biosensors
- RFID Sensors
- Accelerometer Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Optical Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Level Sensors
- Proximity Sensors
- Gas Sensors
- Other IoT Sensors
Market Assessment, by Technology
- Wireless Technology
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Zigbee
- Z-Wave
- Other Wireless Technologies
- Wired Technology
Market by Assessment, by Sector
- Manufacturing
- Surveillance & Safety
- Machine Inspection & Maintenance
- Smart Robotics
- Production Planning
- Inventory & Warehouse Management
- Transportation & Logistics
- Traffic Management
- Fleet Management
- Parking Management
- Telematics
- Retail
- Customer Experience Management
- Operations Management
- Inventory Management
- Healthcare
- Telehealth/Telemedicine
- Hospital Operations & Workflow Management
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Medical Devices
- Other Healthcare Applications
- Oil & Gas
- Remote Monitoring
- Worker Safety & Security
- Predictive Maintenance
- Asset Tracking and Management
- Energy & Utilities
- Smart Grid Management
- Predictive Maintenance
- Asset Management
- Security And Safety
- Consumer Electronics
- Home Automation
- Smart Wearables
- Security & Safety
- Agriculture
- Crop Monitoring
- Livestock Monitoring
- Smart Irrigation
- Inventory Management
- Weather Tracking and Monitoring
Market Assessment, by Geography
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
