IoT Sensors Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 103.1 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 32.26% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

LEWES, Del., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global IoT Sensors Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.26% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 13.24 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 103.1 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

As IoT adoption accelerates, the role of sensors becomes critical, fueling smarter, interconnected systems across manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, agriculture, and more. This report examines the IoT Sensors Market's transformative trajectory, offering actionable insights on emerging trends, technological advancements, competitive landscapes, and the revenue potential across key verticals.

Key Insights of the Report Include:

Market Size & Growth Projections : Quantitative and qualitative analysis of the IoT Sensors Market's growth trajectory across regions and sectors.

: Quantitative and qualitative analysis of the IoT Sensors Market's growth trajectory across regions and sectors. Technology Drivers : Evaluation of advancements in sensor technology, including miniaturization, energy efficiency, and wireless communication protocols.

: Evaluation of advancements in sensor technology, including miniaturization, energy efficiency, and wireless communication protocols. End-User Insights : Deep dives into IoT sensor applications in industries like smart homes, industrial automation, connected vehicles, and healthcare monitoring systems.

: Deep dives into IoT sensor applications in industries like smart homes, industrial automation, connected vehicles, and healthcare monitoring systems. Competitive Analysis: Profiles of leading players and strategies shaping the competitive landscape.

Why This Report Matters to Industry Leaders:

In an era where real-time data is the backbone of competitive advantage, IoT sensors are redefining operational efficiencies and customer experiences. Our report empowers businesses with:

Data-Driven Decisions : Gain clarity on market trends, investment hotspots, and strategic growth areas.

: Gain clarity on market trends, investment hotspots, and strategic growth areas. Future-Proofing Strategies : Stay ahead with insights into innovations and regulatory developments impacting IoT adoption.

: Stay ahead with insights into innovations and regulatory developments impacting IoT adoption. Bespoke Market Opportunities: Tailor strategies with region-specific and sector-focused analysis.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global IoT Sensors Market Size"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~32.26% from 2024 to 2031. BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Sensor Type

Network Technology

Vertical REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity, Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Bosch Sensortec, TDK Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Analog Devices, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Knowles Corporation, ABB Ltd, Sensata Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., Teledyne Technologies, and AMS OSRAM AG CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global IoT Sensors Market Overview

Market Driver

Surge in IoT Adoption Across Industries: The rising adoption of IoT in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive is a significant growth driver for the IoT Sensors Market. These sensors provide real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making, resulting in increased operational efficiency. As industries prioritise automation and smart solutions, the need for IoT sensors will increase, offering profitable opportunities for sensor manufacturers and technology providers.

Advancements in Sensor Technology: The IoT Sensors Market is being driven by technological innovations such as miniaturisation, energy efficiency, and better wireless capabilities. These developments enable smooth integration with a wide range of IoT applications, including wearables and industrial machines. Enhanced characteristics, such as higher sensitivity and durability, enable businesses to deploy sensors in difficult situations, unlocking new use cases and increasing acceptance across critical sectors.

Rising Demand for Smart Cities: The global push for smart city programs has increased the demand for IoT sensors in applications including traffic control, energy conservation, and public safety. These sensors play an important role in allowing intelligent infrastructure, increasing resource efficiency, and improving quality of life. Governments and commercial sectors engaging in urban modernisation are generating a dynamic ecosystem, fuelling the growth of the IoT sensor market.

Market Restraint

High Initial Costs: The high costs of IoT sensor deployment, which include hardware, software, and integration charges, create a barrier to entry for small and medium-sized businesses. Despite the long-term benefits, the considerable initial investment frequently discourages adoption, especially in budget-constrained enterprises. This pricing barrier restricts market penetration and hinders the adoption of IoT technologies.

Security and Privacy Concerns: Data security and privacy remain significant challenges in the IoT Sensors Market. The massive amount of data created by IoT devices creates vulnerabilities, making them possible targets for assaults. Businesses and end-users are hesitant to use IoT solutions without strong security safeguards, thereby impeding market growth and forcing sensor providers to prioritise cybersecurity advancements.

Integration Complexities: Integrating IoT sensors into current systems can be a difficult process that involves compatibility concerns, several protocols, and legacy infrastructure limits. These difficulties frequently necessitate significant time and expertise, raising operational expenses for businesses. Without simple integration options, many potential customers are still unwilling to install IoT sensors, impeding the market's growing momentum.

Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the IoT Sensors Market thanks to improved infrastructure, high IoT adoption rates, and large R&D investments. The region's growing industries, including healthcare, automotive, and industrial automation, fuel demand for advanced sensors. This dominance encourages innovation and establishes industry standards, attracting global participants and allowing for scalable expansion. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are fast catching up, increasing global rivalry.

Key Players

The "Global IoT Sensors Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity, Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Bosch Sensortec, TDK Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Analog Devices, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Knowles Corporation, ABB Ltd, Sensata Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., Teledyne Technologies, and AMS OSRAM AG.

IoT Sensors Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global IoT Sensors Market into Sensor Type, Network Technology, Vertical and Geography.

IoT Sensors Market, by Sensor Type: Pressure Temperature Humidity Image Inertial Gyroscope Touch

IoT Sensors Market, by Network Technology: Wired Wireless

IoT Sensors Market, by Vertical: Commercial IoT Industrial IoT

IoT Sensors Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



