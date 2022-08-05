IoT Sensors Market: USD 20.40 Billion Growth from 2021 to 2026, Growing Demand for Smart Factories and IIoT to Drive Growth - Technavio

Aug 05, 2022, 06:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT sensors are a type of sensors that enable the Internet of Things (IoT) by collecting data for smarter decisions. The sensors ensure a high degree of accuracy, reliability, range, and sensitivity and provide better control and automation processing units.
Technavio estimates that the IoT sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 20.40 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.67% during the forecast period.
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants
Economies of scale of established vendors are moderate in the market. In addition, high capital investment is required to enter the market. This is expected to deter new entrants from entering the market. However, low product differentiation offered by vendors and steady growth of the market is expected to attract new entrants during the forecast period. Therefore, the threat of new entrants was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain moderate during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The IoT sensors market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering products directed at process industries to increase their market share while capturing the major end-user segments. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Broadcom Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Infineon Technologies AG.
Market Segmentation
The IoT sensors market has been segmented by type into pressure sensor, temperature sensor, humidity sensor, flow sensor, and others. Among these, the pressure sensor segment will account for the highest market growth.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rapid growth of the industrial, automotive, and healthcare sectors and the adoption of IoT in these industries to achieve operational efficiency and competitive gains.
Key Drivers and Trends
The growing demand for smart factories and IIoT will drive the growth of the global IoT sensors market during the forecast period. The need for smart factories is expected to increase during the forecast period, with the emergence of IIoT which integrates smart machines, warehouses, industrial robots, and entire production facilities. This helps in achieving corporate goals and key performance indicators (KPIs). The adoption of automation in end-to-end processes is also expected to rise during the forecast period, which will further include the use of robots, sensors, software, wireless systems, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and software solutions such as distributed control systems.
|
IoT Sensors Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.67%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 20.40 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
26.00
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH , Broadcom Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV., TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Pressure sensor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Temperature sensor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Humidity sensor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Flow sensor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH
- Broadcom Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- STMicroelectronics NV.
- TDK Corp.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
