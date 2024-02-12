IoT Sensors Market worth $70.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

News provided by

MarketsandMarkets

12 Feb, 2024, 10:01 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 16.0 billion in 2024  and is estimated to reach USD 70.1 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.4 % from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. With the increasing internet penetration rate, IoT is finding applications in retail, consumer electronics, agriculture, automotive, transportation, and other verticals. The continuously increasing number of Internet users worldwide is expected to drive the demand for high-speed, low-cost IoT technology-based devices such as radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, barcode scanners, and mobile computers. This would result in an increased demand for sensors.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26520972

Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT Sensors Market

195 – Tables
61 – Figures
269 – Pages

IoT Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$16.0 billion

Estimated Value by 2029

$70.1 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 34.4%

Market Size Available for

2020–2029

Forecast Period

2024–2029

Forecast Units

Value (USD Thousand/Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Sensors Type, By Network Technology, By Vertical and By Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Lack of common protocol and communication standards

Key Market Opportunities

Cross domain collaboration across businesses

Key Market Drivers

Higher adoption of IPv6

The temperature sensors segment is expected to have the highest growth in Asia Pacific.

The temperature sensors segment is expected to have the highest growth in Asia Pacific. As more devices and systems connect to the internet, temperature sensors are increasingly used to gather data, from home automation and energy management to industrial process control and environmental. Temperature sensors are crucial in automating various processes and optimizing resource usage across industries. For example, in manufacturing, they monitor equipment temperature to prevent overheating and breakdowns, while in agriculture, they help optimize irrigation and climate control in greenhouses.

The market for the Industrial IoT vertical to hold a significant share of the IoT sensors market in 2023.

Industrial IoT is the inception of a new digital industrial technology, which is expected to enable the interconnection of sensors, machines, and IT systems across the value chain of manufacturing companies beyond a single enterprise. These interconnected systems interact with each other using standard internet-based protocols and enable companies to analyze data to predict the failure of machines. Industrial IoT is expected to make it possible to gather and analyze data related to machines, thereby enabling fast, flexible, and efficient processes to produce high-quality products at reduced costs.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=26520972

China is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

China is the fastest-developing country in the Asia Pacific. In China, IoT sensors industry have been preliminarily deployed for city management applications. They have been used in transportation, power, oil and gas, healthcare, and education sectors. As the country is a leading hub for semiconductor fabrication and production, its involvement in developing and deploying IoT solutions is crucial for the growth of semiconductor companies. The country is a leading manufacturer of textiles, electronics, and agricultural products. In production processes, IoT technology is used to monitor machinery, employee performance, and environmental conditions. The data can be further used to analyze, control, and prevent risks and avoid economic losses. End-to-end automation is a new concept that is gaining momentum in China for use in different industries.

Key Market Players

Texas Instruments (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Broadcom (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), TDK Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Analog Devices (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Sensirion (Switzerland), Honeywell International (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Knowles Corporation (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Sensata Technologies (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), SmartThings Inc. (US), Monnit Corporation (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., (Japan), Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan), Trafag AG (Switzerland), NIDEC COPAL ELECTRONICS (Japan),  and KITA SENSOR TECH. CO., LTD. (Taiwan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=26520972

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports: 

Temperature Sensor Market by Product Type (Contact Temperature Sensor, Non-Contact Temperature Sensor), Output (Analog, Digital), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), End-user Industry (Consumer Electronics, Oil & Gas) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Pressure Sensor Market by Sensor Type (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Optical), Product (Absolute, Gauge, Differential), End Use, Vertical, and Geography

 About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/sensors-iot-market.asp   
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sensors-iot.asp  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Also from this source

Automotive Fuel Cell Market worth $2.1 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Automotive Fuel Cell Market worth $2.1 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Automotive Fuel Cell Market is projected to grow from USD 0.2 billion in 2024 to USD 2.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 48.0%, according to a new...
Electronic Filtration Market worth $6.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Electronic Filtration Market worth $6.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The report "Electronic Filtration Market by Type (Gas Filter, Liquid Filter, Air Filter), Filter Material, Filtration Technologies, Application,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Internet Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.