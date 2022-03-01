IoT Solution Enables Thermal Imaging for Early Fire Detection Applications

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoviTHERM launches "iEFD Cloud," a secure cloud-based software application to support its iEFD Early Fire Detection series of solutions. The iEFD solutions leverage the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to connect thermal imaging cameras, heat and smoke sensors to detect early fire formation at various stages and conditions.

Early Fire Detection using MoviTHERM iEFD Solution Connected thermal cameras view from mobile phone. Dashboard view of facility map and connected thermal locations.

"The days of expensive and overly complicated fire detection systems are over! Our iEFD solution provides optimal situational awareness that benefits both operators and first responders," said Markus Tarin, President & CEO at MoviTHERM.

The new iEFD Cloud software has many built-in features that provide complete situational awareness to anyone who works in a high fire risk environment.

Access to All Connected Sensors

iEFD Cloud connects to thermal cameras that can detect, monitor, and record temperatures throughout the day. The application monitors the health status of all connected cameras and sensors. The user has access to all current and historical data measurements through the dashboard. Scheduled data reports can be sent via email straight from the IoT cloud software. MoviTHERM's intelligent IoT gateway in conjunction with a cellular modem assures seamless data transfer to the iEFD cloud.

Customizable Notifications

If a camera detects a hot spot that may have the potential to develop into a fire, the user can be sure to count on iEFD Cloud to alert anyone near the area, keeping them away from the danger. All notifications are completely customizable and scalable, with unlimited user access. The application can alert anyone, anywhere, at any time with an email, text message, or voice call.

Unique MapVIEW Feature

The application is an asset to first responders before they arrive at the scene of an incident. With iEFD Cloud's built-in interactive MapVIEW, first responders have access to the exact pinpoint location of the problem, giving them complete control of the situation. The built-in map updates in real-time, giving firefighters an advantage by knowing if and where a hazard is spreading.

Learn more about MoviTHERM's new iEFD Cloud application.

About MoviTHERM (https://movitherm.com):

MoviTHERM – Advanced Thermography solutions was founded in 1999. The company provides IoT Cloud monitoring solutions for thermal imaging applications for early fire detection and machine condition monitoring and other applications. In addition, MoviTHERM offers solutions for plastic welding, package sealing and non-destructive testing. MoviTHERM is a Teledyne FLIR Premium Partner and master distributor for FLIR Thermal Cameras for automation and science applications.

