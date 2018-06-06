IoT Solution for Eco-Friendly Approach to Eliminating Bed Bugs Found With Delta Five Systems

RALEIGH, N.C., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Five's revolutionary pest monitoring system with IoT smart technology is the future of bed bug elimination. The company recently announced its 100 percent Bed Bug Free Guarantee and financing options, just in time for Bed Bug Awareness Week (June 3-9, 2018).

With a refreshing, environmentally friendly alternative to conventional options, Delta Five brings an innovative and eco-friendly solution to hoteliers everywhere. This product is transforming the industry and allowing hotels to introduce an ecological proactive measure that's detecting bed bugs early.

According to the National Pest Management Association's 2018 Bugs Without Borders Survey recently released, Pest Control Professionals are seeing a summer spike in bed bug calls. In fact, 51 percent of pest professionals said summer was the busiest season for bed bugs. The survey also found that 97 percent of pest professionals have treated for bed bugs in the past year.

Now, defending against bed bugs is easier than ever with automated pest detection technology that allows you to monitor rooms 24/7 for bed bugs and other pests. The product is easy to use, and upon detecting a pest, the device alerts you in real-time via email or text. The alert provides an image of the pest, as well as where and when it was detected.

Hoteliers like Dan Robarge, General Manager, Hampton Inn Lumberton are embracing a proactive approach to bed bugs. "It has been a pleasure working with the team from Delta Five Systems while they installed their pest detection system in our guest rooms. We are now proactively monitoring all of our rooms so we can take action without the guest having to report an issue," Robarge commented.

Hoteliers can learn more about the Delta Five Automated Insect Detection and Monitoring System at www.deltafive.com.

About Delta Five

Delta Five is innovating hospitality as well as property-and pest management with automated technologies that enhance guest and resident satisfaction, while boosting business profits and reputation. For more information, visit DeltaFive.com.

Media Contact:

Bobby Kossowicz

bobby@getenviromarketing.com

908-930-6033

Related Images

delta-five-logo.jpg

delta-five-installation.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-solution-for-eco-friendly-approach-to-eliminating-bed-bugs-found-with-delta-five-systems-300661164.html

SOURCE Delta Five, LLC

Related Links

http://www.deltafive.com

