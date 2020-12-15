IoT Startup Hologram Hires Annie Rosen as CFO

Rosen is a recognized thought leader on the future of automobiles, transportation, and mobility. She applied that strategic and financial expertise in her role as CFO of Indigo. In addition to her experience making investment decisions in the global automotive industry, she also has expertise in the machinery, subscription software, telecommunications, and healthcare industries.

"We're excited to have Annie join our growing team. Her deep knowledge about several industries that are relevant as we continue to rapidly grow in the IoT market, coupled with her operating experience, will be a great addition," said Forgan. "We knew immediately that she was the perfect fit for our core values of ownership, mindfulness, and transparency."

Hologram has seen increased demand for its IoT solutions, which has resulted in a nearly 150 percent increase in active IoT devices from December 2019 to December 2020.

"I'm thrilled to join Hologram and be part of a team that's building to scale and growing rapidly at an early stage," said Rosen. "I come from a family of engineers, entrepreneurs, and finance professionals so this role felt like a natural fit to complement my expertise with my love of technology and entrepreneurial spirit. I'm looking forward to helping Hologram grow with an eye toward the future of IoT."

More About Hologram

Hologram's mission to connect any device to any network, instantaneously, anywhere. With Hologram, SIM cards automatically switch networks access to the best coverage across more than 550 carriers in more than 200 countries. To learn more about Hologram, please visit www.hologram.io . Join Hologram on social media at Twitter here , Facebook here , and LinkedIn here .

SOURCE Hologram

Related Links

https://www.hologram.io

