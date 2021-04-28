IoT Startup Hologram Hires Mike Georgoff as Chief Product Officer

Previously, Georgoff worked at Redbox, RetailMeNot, Main Street Hub, and H-E-B Digital. Most recently, Georgoff was the Chief Product Officer at Main Street Hub, which was acquired by GoDaddy, and at H-E-B, the 12 th largest privately-held company in the United States. Georgoff also held senior positions during critical growth periods for both Redbox and RetailMeNot, where he helped drive increased revenue growth through his leadership roles in strategy, marketing, and product. Georgoff's has extensive experience and expertise with developing and launching software as a service (SaaS) products and scaling a variety of business models.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mike to our team. His emphasis on a customer-centric approach to product was a natural fit for us," said Ben Forgan, co-founder and CEO of Hologram. "He easily understood some of the critical elements that we pride ourselves on, such as our dashboard that serves as a sophisticated offering for IoT monitoring and optimizing the entire device fleet upon deployment."

Hologram recently announced it has grown in four main areas - revenue, device usage, lead generation and team members.

"I'm excited to join Hologram because they're on the front end of an exploding IoT industry and Hologram is seeing increased demand and usage across every industry from healthcare to retail to agriculture," said Georgoff. "Additionally, I immediately recognized during the interview process that the modern workplace culture was the right fit along with their very talented team readily positioned to grow and scale. I'm excited to be part of it."

