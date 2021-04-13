IoT Startup Hologram Shows Record Growth - Doubles in Revenue, Device Usage, and Lead Generation - with Plans to Hire More Team Members

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologram, a global cellular platform for IoT, announced today it has grown in four main areas - revenue, device usage, lead generation and team members. Their growth is outpacing IoT demand as the industry has quickly grown to a multi-billion dollar IoT market.

Following is a snapshot of the fast-growing startup's recent traction:

Hologram's revenue is anticipated to at least double in 2021 and it grew more than 100 percent in 2020 over 2019. There are a number of factors that contributed to this revenue growth, including the explosive growth of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), such as telehealth and virtual care, where Hologram supports a number of leading providers with its cellular platform.

Device level usage continues to increase in 2021 and the usage more than doubled in 2020 since 2019. This was primarily driven by the convergence of higher data consumption in use cases for Hologram's customers, such as sensors, fleet & asset tracking/management, and point of transaction.

Another contributor to its growth is that cellular usage is increasing as technologies like 5G position cellular as the primary way of delivering internet access. More industries are adopting IoT usage at a rapid pace, including smart agriculture with remote field sensors and climate tracking; autonomous vehicles and robotics; and manufacturing with smart factories. At the same time, Hologram's customers are taking advantage of the power of IoT to augment data collection methods by adding connected sensors.

Hologram's marketing strategy has doubled its advertising lead generation in March 2021 , largely due to digital marketing efforts.

, largely due to digital marketing efforts. Hologram also plans to double headcount in 2021, including roles in product, engineering, sales & marketing, design and customer success. Candidates can learn more about the positions currently open and apply on the career page here .

"I'm thrilled by the growth we've experienced in 2020, but even more excited that this is just the beginning," said Ben Forgan, cofounder and CEO of Hologram. "Nearly every industry uses IoT devices to connect previously analog aspects of their business to the internet at an accelerating pace. They are bringing the offline to online and in doing so, they uncover new business opportunities such as adding predictive diagnostics, dynamic supply chains, or unlocking more business capabilities and insights by applying AI to the data generated by their IoT deployments. All these devices require connectivity, and we are poised to fulfill this need and capitalize and the exponential growth in data usage by IoT devices."

Hologram's mission to connect any device to any network, instantaneously, anywhere. With Hologram, SIM cards automatically switch networks access to the best coverage across more than 550 carriers in more than 200 countries. To learn more about Hologram, please visit www.hologram.io. Join Hologram on social media at Twitter here, Facebook here , and LinkedIn here.

