IOTA and MassGen Hospital Establish PHOENIX, an Open-access Preclinical Glioblastoma Drug Screening Pipeline

CAMBRIDGE, England and BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IOTA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Cambridge, UK) and the Experimental Therapeutic Unit of the Neurology Department of Massachusetts General Hospital (Neurology, MGH, Boston, USA) today announced the creation of a new Glioblastoma drug screening pipeline, PHOENIX.

Based on IOTA's GBM Drug Bank1 and MGH's Glioblastoma patient-derived cell screening platforms2, PHOENIX will translate IOTA's preclinical work on drug-induced gene expression in established GBM cell lines into a clinic-facing pipeline of effective drug combinations that could form the basis for personalised glioblastoma treatments.

The establishment of PHOENIX and the initial findings which have informed the platform will be reported at the American Society for Neuro Oncology meeting being held later this week in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX has been created with funds received from The Brain Tumour Charity (UK).

Information on the PHOENIX pipeline, and how you can participate, can be obtained from Prof Bakhos Tannous at MGH (btannous@hms.harvard.edu) and Dr David Bailey at IOTA (david.bailey@iotapharma.com).

