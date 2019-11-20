IOTA and MassGen Hospital Establish PHOENIX, an Open-access Preclinical Glioblastoma Drug Screening Pipeline

CAMBRIDGE, England and BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IOTA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Cambridge, UK) and the Experimental Therapeutic Unit of the Neurology Department of Massachusetts General Hospital (Neurology, MGH, Boston, USA) today announced the creation of a new Glioblastoma drug screening pipeline, PHOENIX™.

Based on IOTA's GBM Drug Bank1 and MGH's Glioblastoma patient-derived cell screening platforms2, PHOENIX™ will translate IOTA's preclinical work on drug-induced gene expression in established GBM cell lines into a clinic-facing pipeline of effective drug combinations that could form the basis for personalised glioblastoma treatments.

The establishment of PHOENIX™ and the initial findings which have informed the platform will be reported at the American Society for Neuro Oncology meeting being held later this week in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX™ has been created with funds received from The Brain Tumour Charity (UK).

Information on the PHOENIX™ pipeline, and how you can participate, can be obtained from Prof Bakhos Tannous at MGH (btannous@hms.harvard.edu) and Dr David Bailey at IOTA (david.bailey@iotapharma.com).

SOURCE IOTA Pharmaceuticals Ltd