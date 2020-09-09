iotaMotion Awarded $1.65M NIH Grant To Further Development Of Its Robotics-assisted Surgical Technology For Cochlear Implantation

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iotaMotion Inc., an early-stage medical technology startup spun out of the University of Iowa's Otolaryngology Department, announced today that the company has been awarded a $1.65M grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The Company is applying this grant towards the continued development of real time tissue trauma sensing capabilities in the iotaSOFT™ robotic surgical system, which is intended to assist surgeons with cochlear implantation surgery.

In recognition of the Company's continued success, iotaMotion has additionally received the inaugural Iowa Biosciences Med-tech Award. The first award of its kind, iotaMotion received $20,000 in recognition for significant progress and investor support over the past year. These funds will be used to support the Company's continued regulatory and pre-commercialization efforts.

"This grant award is incredibly exciting as the Company makes significant progress developing truly novel robotic-assisted technologies," said iotaMotion Medical Director and Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology at University of Iowa Marlan Hansen, MD, FACS. "We expect the iotaSOFT system to deliver a marked clinical impact on how we perform cochlear implantation surgery upon commercialization."

The iotaSOFT system is a robotic-assisted insertion device, which will allow surgeons to advance cochlear implant electrodes with control and precision. iotaMotion anticipates that controlled insertion will allow for less surgical variability in outcomes and results. Given the growing development of hearing preservation implant solutions, assistive technologies like iotaSOFT become critical in achieving surgical goals while navigating the patient's retained residual hearing capacity.

"These NIH funds will be used to advance technology development to support real-time feedback and monitoring during cochlear implant electrode insertion," said co-founder and President of iotaMotion, Chris Kaufmann. "We appreciate the support of the NIH as well as the local investor community as we make meaningful progress towards commercialization of our first suite of solutions."

A privately-held Iowa based company, iotaMotion is developing robotic technologies with the goal of focused, individualized, hearing loss treatment. The company's solutions aim to standardize cochlear implant insertion, and to provide unprecedented control in the surgical and post-surgical care settings with the goal of expanding access to cochlear interventions for both surgeons and patients. For more information, visit www.iotamotion.com or contact Christopher Kaufmann at [email protected].

