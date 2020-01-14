IOTech Announces Edge Xpert "Fuji" v1.6 the Latest Release of its Open Edge Software Platform for Industrial IoT Systems

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IOTech Systems Limited (IOTech), the IoT edge platform company, today announced the release of Edge Xpert v1.6 the latest version of its IoT software platform targeting industrial edge applications.

Edge Xpert is IOTech's product quality and enhanced implementation of the Linux Foundation's EdgeX Foundry™ the leading open source edge computing platform.

Edge Xpert builds on the latest version of the baseline EdgeX technology, in this case the recent Fuji release, to create a high quality commercial solution that can support a broad range of industrial use cases.

In addition to the baseline core platform, Edge Xpert includes a suite of industrial grade connectors including in this release support for EtherCAT, PROFINET and CANbus protocols. This adds to the extensive southbound connectivity that already includes Modbus, BACnet, OPC UA and others. The full list of connectors can be viewed here.

Also delivered in Edge Xpert v1.6 is the first availability of Edge XRT, a complementary extension to EdgeX Foundry™. This capability makes EdgeX the only IoT edge platform capable of supporting the full spectrum of secure hard and soft real-time IoT edge computing needs.

When embedded within the Edge Xpert Device Service layer, Edge XRT can be configured to apply local filtering, perform decision making and run pluggable analytics/control algorithms all within the context of a southbound connector. Processing can be performed before the data is passed to other Edge Xpert services, supporting significantly higher frequency and lower latency control over edge devices than was previously feasible.

Only available from IOTech, these advanced capabilities enable the integration of an increasing number of industrial endpoints and allows Edge Xpert to support systems with deterministic processing requirements.

Edge Xpert v1.6 also includes all of the key features from the EdgeX Fuji release:

Improved security including the safe storage of microservice secrets in isolated secret stores and improved PKI management

Store and Forward functionality supporting the retention of data and subsequent re-transmission during periods of northbound disconnection

Improved Application Services and an SDK for easily adding new northbound integrations

Quality improvements through additional EdgeX Foundry™ unit and black box testing

"The latest Edge Xpert release represents significant progress in the evolution of this ground breaking product," said Keith Steele, founder and IOTech CEO. "The new features that have been added extend the suitability of the platform to a new range of time-critical IoT use cases. Even in the most demanding deployments, the advanced capabilities included in this release will ensure that the technology can be deployed with confidence and at scale."

About IOTech

IOTech builds and deploys open and secure software edge platforms for the Industrial Internet of Things (Industrial IoT) helping drive innovation, global market adoption, velocity and scale. The company's products address the full spectrum of secure hard and soft real-time edge computing needs, dramatically reducing time to market and system integration costs for its partners who are the supply chains to multiple vertical Industrial IoT market domains. IOTech leverages an open source execution strategy to develop its growing global partner ecosystem, achieve pervasive adoption and develop channels for the company's complementary licensed software products.

Follow IOTech on Twitter @IOTechSytems and LinkedIn. For more information, please visit http://www.iotechsys.com

EdgeX Foundry™ is the copyright of Linux Foundation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

