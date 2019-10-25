IOTech to launch 'Time-Critical' IOT Edge Platform - Edge XRT at IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, England, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IOTech, the IoT Edge Platform company, announced today it will launch Edge XRT, a new software platform targeting time-critical and resource-constrained embedded Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications at the edge. The launch will happen at IOTSWC, 28-30 October in Barcelona, Spain.

The first release of XRT will be a fully integrated and complementary licensed extension to EdgeX Foundry the leading Open Source Edge Platform, making EdgeX the only IoT Edge Platform capable of supporting the full spectrum of secure hard and soft real-time IoT edge computing needs.

XRT extends the EdgeX performance envelope enabling low latency (< 100 microsecond), high frequency processing (filtering, transformation, analytics and control) within an EdgeX deployment while preserving the overall platform ecosystem.

In addition to its ultra-low latency data processing, XRT which is developed in the C programming language has a very low memory footprint (< 100 KB) so can be readily deployed on highly constrained devices. XRT is also suitable for use in legacy environments where other IoT technologies simply cannot run.

Edge XRT is targeted at software defined real-time controllers used in process automation and industrial control applications across different vertical domains including, factory automation, oil and gas, utilities, smart energy and renewables where low latency and deterministic processing is a critical requirement. It also enables integration between the real-time Edge control systems and higher-level SCADA applications.

The small memory footprint of Edge XRT and its efficient use of computing resources also make it suitable for deployment on Microcontroller Units (MCUs) targeting use cases such as instrumentation and equipment monitoring, automobile engine management systems, medical devices, home automation and consumer electronics.

Initially XRT will be released as an EdgeX extension, providing low latency processing integrated into the platform's device connectivity layer. In early 2020 a 'standalone' version of XRT will be released and will deliver a comprehensive suite of complementary IoT Platform capabilities to support time-critical edge applications.

"The launch of Edge XRT is the culmination of over two years of intense development and partner collaboration supported by a talented team of expert distributed real-time and embedded software developers," said Keith Steele, CEO of IOTech. "Our customers operating in time-critical environments at the edge will soon be able to deploy an intelligent and feature-rich IoT platform and achieve the performance levels demanded by these business-critical applications."

IOTech will be showcasing Edge XRT by demonstrating an implementation of a Universal Well Controller (UWC) running on Intel hardware and based on EdgeX/XRT. It will highlight how the platform can be used to support a range of time-critical oil and gas Edge IoT use cases.

Visit IOTech at IOTSWC 2019 in Barcelona on the LF Edge Booth, Gran Via, Hall 2, Level 0, Street C, Stand A141. For more details on IOTech's participation at the event see IOTSWC 2019.

About IOTech

IOTech builds and deploys open and secure software edge platforms for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) helping drive IoT innovation, global market adoption, velocity and scale. The company's products address the full spectrum of secure hard and soft real-time edge computing needs, dramatically reducing time to market and system integration costs for our partners who are the supply chains to multiple vertical IIoT market domains. We leverage an open source execution strategy to develop our growing global partner ecosystem, achieve pervasive adoption and develop channels for our complementary licensed software products.

