Ioterra Selected to Participate in USA Government-Led Trade Mission to Dubai

RENO, Nev., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ioterra, the marketplace for IoT development, has been selected from a competitive process to be part of a corporate delegation that the Nevada State government will be sending to Dubai for the largest governmental trade mission of 2022. Representatives from Ioterra will be visiting Dubai between March 2-10, 2022 to explore partnerships with high-tech innovation and digital transformation organizations in Dubai. The intent of the trade mission is to foster more business exchange between the US and the UAE.

The trade mission is the Trade Winds Mission and Business Forum . Organized by the U.S. Commercial Service, Trade Winds will involve U.S. commercial diplomats from over 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. The stated purpose of Trade Winds is to help US companies achieve growth and exposure in specific strategic markets around the world. The upcoming 2021 conference is to be held at the InterContinental Festival City in Dubai. Following the primary Trade Winds conference, Ioterra was additionally selected to participate in a Mission Stop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to assess the potential of setting up an IoT channel partnership with select organizations in the region.

Ioterra is a marketplace platform of deals, services, and resources for product development. The Ioterra platform has 8,000+ users, hundreds of sellers, and has supported the launch of millions of product units into the field. Check out www.ioterra.com to learn more about the platform. The Ioterra platform currently has presence in North America, South America, Europe, China, and India. With the upcoming Trade Winds mission, Ioterra will seek to set up strategic partnerships that will bring critical IoT and Industry 4.0 innovations to the Middle East, North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

