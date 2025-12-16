IoTeX Publishes MiCA-Compliant Whitepaper for IOTX, Enabling EU-Wide Alignment Under the New Regulatory Framework

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IoTeX, the leading platform for real-world assets, machine networks, and DePIN-powered AI, today announced that it has published a MiCA-compliant whitepaper for its native digital asset, IOTX, for its native digital asset, IOTX, providing EU-based exchanges, custodians, and partners with a clear regulatory foundation to support IOTX under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework.

Under MiCA, utility tokens are not subject to regulatory approval or authorization. Instead, issuers must publish a whitepaper meeting MiCA's disclosure standards and make it publicly accessible, giving market participants a consistent basis for understanding the token's design, risks, and use within the EU.

A Significant Step for EU Market Accessibility & Regulatory Transparency

As the first comprehensive digital-asset rulebook implemented across Europe, MiCA establishes transparent requirements for offering and trading utility tokens. IoTeX's publication of a MiCA-compliant whitepaper enhances regulatory clarity for partners integrating IOTX, particularly those building real-world infrastructure, DePIN networks, and AI-driven machine-economy applications that depend on transparent, rules-based token usage.

Raullen Chai, CEO and Co-Founder of IoTeX, emphasized the importance of this milestone for the ecosystem:

"MiCA sets a global precedent for digital-asset transparency. Publishing a MiCA-compliant whitepaper ensures that partners and marketplaces across Europe have a clear, harmonized framework for supporting IOTX.

This reinforces IoTeX's long-term commitment to responsible innovation as we bring real-world devices, data, and intelligence onto blockchain infrastructure."

With MiCA's structured disclosures now in place, regulated platforms across the EU may incorporate IOTX into their product offerings in accordance with the new standards.

Strengthening Europe's Machine-Economy & AI Innovation Landscape

IoTeX has spent over six years advancing decentralized machine networks, secure data oracles, and verifiable AI systems. Aligning the IOTX token with MiCA's requirements allows IoTeX to work more closely with European enterprises, government initiatives, and research partners developing:

Decentralized energy and grid-coordination networks — powered by verifiable machine data and device-level incentives.

Smart-city and mobility infrastructure — enabling real-time coordination across vehicles, sensors, and municipal systems.





— enabling real-time coordination across vehicles, sensors, and municipal systems. AI agents using trusted, real-world data — operating on verifiable inputs from hardware-secured devices.





— operating on verifiable inputs from hardware-secured devices. Device identity (DID) and trusted-hardware ecosystems — ensuring authenticity, integrity, and provenance of machine data.





— ensuring authenticity, integrity, and provenance of machine data. DePIN financing, liquidity, and incentive mechanisms — enabling capital formation, bootstrapping, and sustainable network economics.

Jing Sun, Co-Founder of IoTeX, highlighted Europe's strategic importance:

"Europe leads in digital trust, hardware security, and responsible AI—pillars that deeply align with IoTeX's mission.

By publishing a MiCA-compliant whitepaper, we can engage more effectively with EU partners building real-world applications on decentralized infrastructure. It's a meaningful step forward for the machine economy."

Supporting EU Market Integration and Institutional Readiness

IoTeX is working with MiCA-regulated exchanges, custodians, and institutional partners preparing to incorporate IOTX within their compliance frameworks. This includes use cases such as:

Spot listings on regulated VASPs





Institutional custody solutions





Access for fintech platforms and payment providers





platforms and payment providers Broader availability for EU retail users under unified rules





Integration with regulated RWA platforms, energy markets, and IoT-based incentive networks

By meeting MiCA's disclosure requirements, IoTeX gives EU partners the transparency and regulatory clarity needed to support IOTX within a consistent, EU-wide framework.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is the Layer 1 platform powering the DePIN, Real-World Asset, and verifiable-AI economy. Since 2017, IoTeX has built a decentralized infrastructure connecting devices, machines, and sensors to blockchain applications with trust, identity, and verifiable data.

Today, the IoTeX network supports use cases across smart cities, energy markets, mobility systems, consumer devices, and next-generation AI applications.

Learn more at iotex.io.

