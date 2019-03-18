ioTium Appoints Seasoned Executives and Expands Global Footprint to Accelerate Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ioTium, the first commercially deployed Software-Defined Converged Infrastructure company for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), today announced significant company growth and geographic expansion, fueled by global demand for its solutions amid the transition to Industry 4.0. To support this growing demand, ioTium has opened a new location in Australia and appointed Lee Burrows as the APAC Director, with plans for further sales and engineering talent in the coming months. Additionally, ioTium also added two new executives Jason Cooper, vice president of sales, and Ganesh Ramamoorthy, vice president of business development to support the company's strategic direction, strengthening our customer and partners relationship as well as expanding our global sales support coverage.

ioTium is the only zero-touch solution to combine security, network and edge computing in a multi-tenanted, scalable way to help industrial enterprises move toward digital transformation. Major industrial enterprises in building automation, energy and manufacturing environments have already deployed ioTium, and the company's reputation is quickly spreading worldwide. Now, with capital from its latest funding round, ioTium is expanding its sales and engineering operations to address a broader regional market overseas.

"Industry 4.0 is a primary factor driving digital transformation among industrial markets, and ioTium plays a role as the only company to help these organizations achieve it," said Cooper, a former Siemens executive. "At ioTium, I have a tremendous opportunity to participate in the next generation of the industrial revolution with a thriving company and a world-class team."

"ioTium's exceptional growth speaks to its innovation in an industry that is just beginning to evolve," said Microsoft alum Ramamoorthy. "The company has dialed in to a heretofore unaddressed need, which presents unending opportunity for additional growth and expansion. I'm excited to join this talented, forward-thinking team, and to see what the future brings for ioTium."

"Australia is an untapped well of opportunity, with a strong industrial economy that demands innovations to support a trend toward Industrial 4.0," said Ron Victor, founder and CEO, ioTium. "With Jason, Ganesh and our new Australian team, ioTium is poised to build a greater overseas presence and add to its ever-expanding client roster."

ioTium will be exhibiting at Total Facilities in Sydney on March 20-21, 2019. If you are planning to attend, be sure to visit ioTium at Booth No. G6 and see a demonstration of our Secure Converged Industrial IoT Infrastructure for smart buildings.

About ioTium

ioTium is the first commercially deployed Software-Defined Converged Infrastructure company for the IIoT. Headquartered in Silicon Valley and funded by GE Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Juniper Ventures, JC2 Ventures, March Capital Partners and the Fabric, ioTium is the company of choice for Fortune 500 organizations looking to enable secure, scalable IIoT deployment today. ioTium bridges the legacy brown-field world with the new cloud-enabled world. The company's offerings have been deployed in leading building automation, energy, oil and gas, and manufacturing organizations. ioTium solutions include the groundbreaking ioTium OT-Net; ioTium OT-Access; and the ioTium OT-Edge converged infrastructure solution. The company's solutions ensure that any machine, using any protocol, can be instantly, seamlessly and securely connected to any application residing in any cloud or data center through any network infrastructure and operator; while eliminating deployment complexity issues and minimizing network security risks. For more information, visit: http://www.iotium.io.

