ioTium Partners With Telit to Drive Business Transformation in Industrial World

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ioTium, the first commercially deployed Software-Defined Converged Infrastructure company for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), today announced an alliance with Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT). With the availability of the Telit deviceWISE gateway technology on the ioTium Edge App Store for single-click deployment, the innovative leaders jointly solve IIoT deployment complexities and management challenges faced by industrial enterprises operating in Industry 4.0.

With an eye cast toward digital transformation, industrial enterprises are making an effort to streamline processes and gain greater insight into their devices — controllers, PLCs, drives, process control networks and so on. However, connecting these distributed assets to more modern applications is expensive and complex, as there exists no real standard or secure means to drive it.

The tighter integration and partnership between ioTium and Telit solve this challenge. Telit offers a comprehensive portfolio of IoT and mobile broadband modules, device connectivity plugins and industrial IoT edge software. Combined with ioTium's cloud-managed and software-defined converged infrastructure, industrial enterprises can securely connect industrial assets to any cloud, application or IoT platform in minutes. Enabling enterprises insight with real-time data, reduced deployment and runtime management complexity, ultimately driving digital transformation.

"With the cooperation of Telit, customers can now rapidly connect different communications protocols like BACnet, OPC, Modbus or even proprietary custom protocols to various IoT cloud offerings such as Azure IoT, Siemens MindSphere or private cloud end points," said Sri Rajagopal, CTO, ioTium. "All commissioning, data mapping and contextualization can now be done remotely, dramatically reducing the time and cost of flying technicians and data scientists to the site to remediate in person."

"Our alliance with ioTium establishes a best-in-class approach for digital connectivity in the industrial world," said Fred Yentz, president Strategic Partnerships, Telit. "Together, we are providing industrial enterprise customers a secure, plug-and-play way to connect any machine to cloud-based applications to capitalize on the benefits of Industry 4.0."

"ioTium is committed to only working with world-class providers to solve the most pressing challenges faced by the industrial world," said Ron Victor, founder and CEO, ioTium. "Our partnership with Telit yields a solution that brings digital transformation within reach for today's industrial enterprises."

About ioTium

ioTium is the first commercially deployed Software-Defined Converged Infrastructure company for the IIoT. Funded by GE Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Juniper Ventures, JC2 Ventures, March Capital Partners and the Fabric, ioTium is the company of choice for Fortune 500 organizations looking to enable secure, scalable IIoT deployment today. The company's solutions ensure that any machine, using any protocol, can be instantly, seamlessly and securely connected to any application residing in any cloud or data center through any network infrastructure and operator; while eliminating deployment complexity issues and minimizing network security risks. For more information, visit: http://www.iotium.io.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM) is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

