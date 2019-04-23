IoTize TapNLink for Instant NFC, Bluetooth Available for Immediate Shipment Worldwide through Digi-Key

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IoTize's line of TapNLink products for Bluetooth and NFC communication is available to customers around the world from Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor. Under a new distribution agreement, Digi-Key will resell a range of products from IoTize, designers and manufacturers of plug-n-play wireless connectivity solutions for microcontroller-based embedded systems.

IoTize TapNLink

TapNLink products allow the user to take an existing MCU application that does not have wireless connectivity and add it using only 2 GPIO pins and without modifying the application's original firmware.

This approach is a Kickstarter for companies that are fast tracking their wireless integration projects to meet customers' changing expectations. TapNLink reduces design effort and risks by a factor of ten, speeding time-to-market of smartphone-based interfaces for product configuration, monitoring, and control.

"Our partnership with Digi-Key is a crucial step in getting TapNLink instant connectivity to all types of customers – multinationals, SMEs, and hobbyists – worldwide. Digi-Key optimizes online visibility of products and design resources, as well as the speed and cost of getting products to customers," explained Francis Lamotte, IoTize President.

Applications that would benefit from the instant wireless connectivity include factory machinery – control and monitoring, cable replacement, point-to-point data transfer, building automation, automated lighting, and inventory and tracking systems.

"We are very happy to announce our partnership with IoTize and offer their plug-n-play products to our global customer base," said Robbie Paul, Director, IoT Business Development at Digi-Key. "Their TapNLink line will help customers bring a configurable solution to any project by adding Bluetooth and NFC communication to existing MCUs and will be a strategic relationship moving forward."

For more information about IoTize and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About IoTize

IoTize is a French technology start-up based near Grenoble, a European hub for micro and nanotechnologies. In collaboration with industry-leading partners, IoTize designs and manufactures a range of wireless connectivity solutions for microcontroller-based embedded systems (TapNLink) and systems implementing any industry-standard system BUS (TapNPass). To meet the demands of diverse use cases in the Internet of Things (IoT), IoTize solutions integrate a range of wireless technologies ranging from Near Field Communications (NFC), Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to LPWAN technologies such as LoRA and SigFox. All IoTize solutions are designed for plug'n play integration into existing system designs thus reducing time-to-market and risks associated with migrating them to the IoT.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics



Kayla Krosschell

PR & Marketing Communications Specialist

1.800.338.4105 x1098

kayla.krosschell@digikey.com

publicrelations@digikey.com

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

