IOU Financial Inc. Files Management Information Circular for Special Shareholders' Meeting

Board of Directors Unanimously Recommends that Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - IOU Financial Inc. (TSXV: IOU) ("IOU" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed and is in the process of mailing the management information circular (the "Circular") and related materials for the special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of IOU ("Shareholders") called to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") to approve the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Québec) (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which 9494-3677 Québec Inc. (the "Purchaser"), a corporation created by a group composed of (i) funds managed by Neuberger Berman ("Neuberger Berman"), (ii) funds managed by Palos Capital, including Palos IOU Inc. ("Palos IOU" and, together with Palos Capital, "Palos"), a newly-formed company consisting of certain affiliates of Palos Capital, certain former shareholders of the Company and directors and officers of the Company, and (iii) Fintech Ventures Fund, LLLP ("FinTech" and, collectively with Neuberger Berman and Palos, the "Purchaser Group"), will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of IOU (the "Shares") other than certain Shares (the "Rolling Shares") to be re-invested by Neuberger Berman, Palos and FinTech (collectively, the "Rolling Shareholders"), for a purchase price of $0.22 in cash per Share (the "Consideration"), all as more particularly described in the Circular.

Reasons for the Arrangement

Premium to Share Trading Price . The Consideration represents a premium of (i) approximately 83.3% to the closing price per Share on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V ") on July 13, 2023 , the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Arrangement, and (ii) approximately 90.6% to the volume-weighted average price of the Shares on the TSX-V over the 30 trading days up to and including July 13, 2023 , the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Arrangement.





Additional information related to the benefits and related risks of the Arrangement are contained in the Circular.

Board Recommendation

The Board of Directors of the Company based in part on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee and after receiving legal and financial advice, has unanimously (with (i) Philippe Marleau and Lucas Timberlake abstaining from voting due to their relationships with Palos and FinTech, respectively, and (ii) Robert Gloer (collectively with Philippe Marleau and Lucas Timberlake, the "Non-Participating Directors") abstaining from voting due to his participation in the Arrangement as a Rolling Shareholder) determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of IOU and is fair to the Shareholders (other than the Rolling Shareholders). The Board of Directors of the Company unanimously (with the Non-Participating Directors abstaining from voting) recommends that the Shareholders (other than the Rolling Shareholders) vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.

Meeting and Circular

The Meeting is scheduled to be held as a virtual-only meeting conducted by live videoconference at https://web.lumiagm.com/412704157, the password being "iou2023" (case sensitive) on September 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Montréal time). Shareholders will be able to participate and vote at the Meeting online regardless of their geographic location or the particular constraints or circumstances that they may face. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2023 are entitled to receive notice of, to participate in, and to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders are urged to vote well before the proxy deadline of 11:00 a.m. (Montréal time) on September 8, 2023 (or no later than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays in the Province of Québec, before any reconvened meeting if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed).

The Circular provides important information on the Arrangement and related matters, including the background of the Arrangement, the rationale for the recommendations made by the Special Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, voting procedures and how to virtually attend the Meeting. Shareholders are urged to read the Circular and its appendices carefully and in their entirety. The Circular is being mailed to Shareholders in compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the interim order issued by the Court. The Circular is available on IOU's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on IOU's website at www.ioufinancial.com .

In connection with the Arrangement, the Rolling Shareholders and certain other Shareholders, who hold in aggregate 51,245,948 Shares (or approximately 48.6% of the issued and outstanding Shares (on a non‐diluted basis)), have entered into Irrevocable VSAs with the Purchaser providing for such Shareholders to vote all Shares beneficially owned by them in favour of the Arrangement. In addition, Evan Price, Jeffrey Turner, Kathleen Miller and Yves Roy, each of whom is a director or officer of the Company holding Shares (in the aggregate, 654,777 Shares), representing in the aggregate approximately 0.6% of the issued and outstanding Shares, have entered into D&O VSAs pursuant to which each has agreed to vote in favour of the Arrangement, subject to customary exceptions.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

Shareholders of IOU with questions regarding the Meeting should contact Morrow Sodali, IOU's shareholder communications advisor, by telephone at 1.888.444.0617 (North American Toll Free) or 1.289.695.3075 (Collect Outside North America) or by email at [email protected].

About IOU

IOU is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US and Canada. Built on its proprietary IOU360 technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU has become a trusted alternative to banks by originating over US$1 billion in loans to fund small business growth since 2009. IOU was named one of the 50 Best Places to Work in Fintech for 2022 by American Banker and trades on the TSX-V under the symbol "IOU", and on the US OTC markets as "IOUFF". For more information, please visit IOU's website at www.ioufinancial.com.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies – including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds – on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm's diverse team has over 2,750 professionals. For nine consecutive years, Neuberger Berman has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $443 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit Neuberger's website at www.nb.com .

About Palos

Palos Capital, based in Montréal, Québec, is a boutique financial services firm that primarily operates through two subsidiaries: Palos Wealth Management Inc. ("PWM") and Palos Management Inc. ("PMI"). PWM offers wealth management services, including discretionary portfolio management and separately managed account services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. PMI is an independent, investment fund manager and portfolio manager. Palos IOU is a newly formed corporation consisting of certain (i) affiliates of Palos Capital, and (ii) directors and officers of IOU. For more information, please visit Palos' website at www.palos.ca .

About FinTech

Fintech is an early-stage venture capital firm founded in 2015 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in New York, NY. The firm focuses exclusively on investing in and partnering with entrepreneurs building promising technology-enabled companies in the banking, capital markets, and lending sectors. The Fintech Ventures team has multiple decades of collective operational and investment experience, with numerous successful exits. For more information, please visit www.fintechv.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements or implications with respect to the rationale of the Special Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company for entering into the Arrangement Agreement (as defined in the Circular), the expected benefits of the Arrangement, the terms and conditions of the Arrangement Agreement, the timing of various steps to be completed in connection with the Arrangement, and other statements that are not historical facts. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information and assumptions that are reasonable, including assumptions that the parties will receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary Court and Shareholder approvals, and that the parties will otherwise be able to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Arrangement, these forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict: (a) the possibility that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required Shareholder, regulatory and Court approvals and other conditions of closing necessary to complete the Arrangement or for other reasons; (b) risks related to tax matters; (c) the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business resulting from the announcement or completion of the Arrangement; (d) risks relating to the Company's ability to retain and attract key personnel during the interim period; (e) the possibility of litigation relating to the Arrangement; (f) credit, market, currency, operational, liquidity and funding risks generally and relating specifically to the Arrangement, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates, or tax legislation or lending regulatory requirement; (g) the potential of a third party making a superior proposal to the Arrangement; (h) risks related to diverting management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; and (i) other risks inherent to the business carried out by the Company and factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company or its ability to complete the Arrangement.

The Company cautions investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release when making an investment decision in their securities. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and IOU undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

