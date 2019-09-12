IOU Financial Inc. on The Growth 500 List of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies for the Sixth Consecutive Year

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), is pleased to announce that Canadian Business ranked IOU for the sixth consecutive year to The Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranked IOU as the 244th fastest growing company on the 2019 Growth 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 211%.

"We are honoured to be on The Growth 500 list for the sixth consecutive year. This achievement reflects the dedication and strength of our team," says CEO Philippe Marleau. "We look forward to continued profitable growth and our ongoing efforts to be the preferred and trusted lender to merchants in the US and Canada."

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. provides small businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada access to the capital they need to seize growth opportunities quickly. In a unique approach to lending, IOU Financial's advanced, automated application and approval system accurately assesses applicants' financial realities, with an emphasis on day-to-day cash flow trends. IOU Financial allows these businesses to apply for six, nine, twelve, fifteen and eighteen-month term loans of up to US$500,000 to qualified U.S. applicants ($150,000 in Canada) within a few business days, with affordable charges favorable to cash-flow management. Its speed and transparency make IOU Financial a trusted alternative to banks. To learn more visit: IOUFinancial.com.

