iovation Introduces New Capabilities to its Fraud Prevention Solution

Using FraudForce, iovation customers will now have the ability to protect additional application points with reduced time, effort and resources associated with managing large, complex sets of policy rules. They can now respond immediately to new threat vectors by making one change across multiple rule sets, supporting them as they keep up with rapid rollout of new applications and services by packaging the most important rules for easy deployment. Additionally, these new capabilities ensure that organizations can comply with new security requirements such as those from the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"Fraud prevention and authentication are increasingly about protecting user experience while securing transactions," said Scott Waddell, CTO, iovation. "We are introducing these user experience enhancements to make sure the security teams we serve can manage policies efficiently while guarding against unauthorized policy changes."

Fraudsters are increasingly using more sophisticated techniques for their online attacks and are expanding their focus outside of typical credit card related crimes. As a result, fraud prevention professionals need better ways to manage fraud and policy rules across multiple applications and multiple points.

The capabilities iovation added to FraudForce include:

Integration Points: Using logical mapping, fraud teams can visualize how their application is being protected, as well as allowing them to quickly change their fraud prevention implementations without the need for additional coding.

iovation's solutions portfolio tackles the heightened threat environment from multiple directions, including through device-based risk detection and consumer authentication services. Highly intelligent business rules, combined with proprietary machine learning algorithms, flag anomalies around hundreds of attributes and obscure risk factors, offering the highest degree of confidence when it comes to stopping fraud and improving customer experience.

About iovation

Headquartered in Portland, OR, iovation was founded with a simple guiding mission: to make the Internet a safer place for people to conduct business. Since 2004, the company has been delivering against that goal, helping brands protect and engage their customers, and keeping them secure in the complex digital world. Armed with the world's largest and most precise database of reputation insights, and cryptographically secure multi-factor authentication methods, iovation safeguards tens of millions of digital transactions each day.

