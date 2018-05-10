iovation Launches Global Partner Program

"Our global partners are continually developing and investing in market differentiating product offerings that are a complement to, and often integrated with, our solutions," said Tom Pak, Executive Vice President of Global Sales for iovation. "But businesses need another layer of defense to stop fraud and improve the consumer experience. At iovation, we value our partner relationships, which is why we invested in the resources to create this formal Global Partner Program."

The iovation Global Partner Program offers tiered membership levels and associated benefits, including sales enablement solutions, joint marketing opportunities and certification and technical services. Supported by an interactive Partner Portal that provides resources and tools for growth and certification, the program was built to better support partners and reward them based on their commitment to iovation and its customers. The partner tiers include, Elite Partner, Select Partner, and Referral Partner.

"iovation has been a long-term partner with ACI. Their competitive solutions have complemented ACI's market leading payments and fraud solutions in mission critical deployments across the globe," said Andreas Suma, Global Leader, Fraud and Data at ACI Worldwide. "In addition to their reliability, our joint partnership with iovation has been anchored in the mutual focus for constant innovation to satisfy our joint customers demands in the rapidly evolving fraud space."

iovation's solutions portfolio tackles the heightened threat environment from multiple directions, including through device-based risk detection and consumer authentication services. Highly intelligent business rules, combined with proprietary machine learning algorithms, flag anomalies around hundreds of attributes and obscure risk factors, offering the highest degree of confidence when it comes to stopping fraud and improving customer experience.

For more information on iovation, its Global Partner Program and corresponding Partner Portal, visit: https://www.iovation.com/about/partners.

About iovation

Headquartered in Portland, OR, iovation was founded with a simple guiding mission: to make the Internet a safer place for people to conduct business. Since 2004, the company has been delivering against that goal, helping brands protect and engage their customers, and keeping them secure in the complex digital world. Armed with the world's largest and most precise database of reputation insights, and cryptographically secure multi-factor authentication methods, iovation safeguards tens of millions of digital transactions each day.

