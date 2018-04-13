iovation Wins Fortress Cyber Security Award

"It's increasingly difficult for organizations to stay ahead of the ever-growing threat landscape," said Greg Pierson, CEO, and co-founder for iovation. "Our team is dedicated to helping businesses connect the dots between fraud and authentication to secure transactions and improve the customer experience. Being recognized by the cybersecurity community makes this award all the more meaningful. We will continue to lead the way in bringing together fraud and authentication to protect businesses."

In its inaugural year, judges from the Business Intelligence Group sought to identify and recognize the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

"We are so proud to name iovation as a winner in our inaugural Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our expert judges that the entire group of 35 innovators and innovations are the tip of the spear helping to prepare, defend and respond to the growing threat of cyber attacks. Congratulations to all!"

iovation's solutions portfolio tackles the ever-evolving threat landscape from both ends: fraud detection and consumer authentication. Once siloed, organizations that converge the two disciplines in their threat prevention efforts often find themselves at an advantage over attempted fraudsters.

For information about the iovation, please visit www.iovation.com. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.fortressawards.com/.

About iovation

Headquartered in Portland, OR, iovation was founded with a simple guiding mission: to make the Internet a safer place for people to conduct business. Since 2004, the company has been delivering against that goal, helping large brands protect their end users against online fraud and abuse that's increasingly more common in today's black hat hacker culture. Using an intuitive and high availability product offering that focuses on authentication and fraud prevention, iovation identifies trustworthy customers through an advanced combination of device authentication and real-time risk evaluation. Armed with the world's largest device-based fraud prevention database, iovation safeguards tens of millions of transactions against fraudulent activities each day. And the world's foremost fraud experts regularly contribute their learnings as members of the iovation Community, an exclusive virtual crime-fighting network.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iovation-wins-fortress-cyber-security-award-300629300.html

SOURCE iovation

Related Links

http://www.iovation.com

