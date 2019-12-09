iovox CEO to Present at futuRE Pitch Battle

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iovox, a provider of global call tracking solutions, was named a presenter at futuRE , an invitation-only real estate technology pitch battle. Powered by Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, futuRE will focus on "where the next generation of real estate begins."

iovox is among a list of 29 tech companies that will compete for votes from agents to access their businesses operating within the Keller Williams ecosystem and the Keller Cloud, a proprietary, AI-fueled real estate cloud for Keller Williams agents.

"With futuRE, we're again displaying our deep commitment to empower our agents with choice," said Jeff Tamaru, head of corporate development, Keller Williams. "We expect our inaugural technology pitch battle to offer up a host of more best-in-class options for agents to choose how they want to run their business within the Keller Cloud."

The futuRE event takes place at the Aria hotel in Las Vegas on Dec. 9 and 10, 2019.

For more than a decade, iovox has provided call tracking solutions around the world to leading brands who seek to improve operational performance or determine marketing ROI through the use of call data and understanding caller behaviors. With extensive experience in the real estate industry, iovox has developed a new solution that co-founder and CEO, Ryan Gallagher will preview with attendees at the futuRE event.

The solution addresses common problems for anyone that relies heavily on the phone for new business; having context around who called and why, and being able to determine which marketing channels are delivering the best value for the investment.

"It's a great honor to have the leading innovator in real estate select us to present to their leaders," said Ryan Gallagher, co-founder and CEO of iovox. "I'm excited to be previewing a new call tracking solution that is perfectly suited for the real estate industry, where the phone call is central to getting deals done and taking care of repeat clients."

More than 450 real estate leaders on-site will vote together with agents in North America via livestream to select 10 finalists, one finalist per theme, to prioritize and onboard into the Keller Cloud.

The first place winner will receive a $15,000 prize and second place will receive a $5,000 prize. Top winners will be priority onboarded onto the Keller Cloud ahead of other finalists.

The group of 29 tech companies was selected from an original list of more than 80 companies competing for access into the Keller Cloud during a weeklong voting process that happened in November 2019.

KW collaborates with leading technology companies, such as iovox, to enhance the operations of real estate businesses via the Keller Cloud.

In 2019, KW released KW MarketPlace, an app store for KW agents to browse top software integrations made by non-KW developers, in beta. KW MarketPlace is currently available to agents through Command, KW's smart CRM-plus solution.

Using a Keller Cloud application programming interface, or API, available for outside technology developers, Keller Williams enables the integration of additional top technology tools within an agent's Keller Cloud solutions.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,040 offices and 185,000 associates. In 2019, Fast Company named Keller Williams the No. 1 "Most Innovative Company" in real estate. For more information, visit kw.com .

About iovox

We help companies and individuals increase their revenue and improve their productivity with unique call tracking solutions. We are unique to the industry for our ability to track inbound and outbound calls, particularly from mobile phones. We are global, with customers in more than 30 countries and offices in London, Paris, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Sydney. Download our free app for Android or iOS, and learn more about our other services at www.iovox.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

