Iowa American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation State Strategic Impact Grant Recipients

$75,000 in State Strategic Impact grants awarded in 2025

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Iowa American Water, announced today that the Foundation awarded a combined total of $75,000 in State Strategic Impact grants to 13 organizations in Iowa service areas.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation's support has made a truly meaningful difference for families experiencing hunger across our region," said Dorie Arp-Benore, Director of Donor Relations, River Bend Food Bank. "This generous $20,000 investment not only allowed us to purchase healthy, nutritious food, but also inspired Iowa American Water employee volunteers to take action - assembling 600 meal boxes and delivering more than 7,500 meals to neighbors in need. This partnership goes beyond a gift; it represents neighbors coming together to care for one another and strengthen our community."

The State Strategic Impact grant is part of the Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. State Strategic Impact grants support high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water's national footprint.

"At Iowa American Water, giving back is at the heart of who we are," said Brad Nielsen, President, Iowa American Water. "With the support of the American Water Charitable Foundation, we're honored to work alongside impactful organizations across our footprint—creating opportunities, strengthening communities, and ensuring that every family has access to the resources they need to thrive."

The following organizations in Iowa American Water's service area received American Water Charitable Foundation State Strategic Impact grant funding:

American Red Cross of the QC

Argrow's House/Testimonies of Hope

Center for Active Seniors

Clinton County Humane Society

Clinton YWCA

Every Child

Family Resources, Inc.

Friends of Donahue

Hand in Hand

Keep Scott County Beautiful/XStream Cleanup

LivWell CARES Quad Cities

Quad Cities Community Foundation

River Bend Food Bank

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to support organizations that are making an impact in communities across Iowa," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Through our State Strategic Impact Grants, we aim to strengthen programs that provide essential resources and services where they are needed most."

Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water.

Learn more about Iowa American Water's community impact, here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com

About Iowa American Water

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 227,000 people.

For more information, visit iowaamwater.com

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

