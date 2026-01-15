Iowa American Water Welcomes in the New Year with New Ways to Save

Save money, water, time, and stay informed in 2026

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iowa American Water celebrates the new year and offers tips to save customers money, water and time, from their kitchen to their backyard, and ways to stay informed about their water and wastewater service all year long.

"The new year is the perfect time to start new habits like saving water around the home," said Tony Loete, Vice President, Operations of American Water. "Wise water use is not just about preserving our most precious resource for future generations; it can also help reduce your bills. At Iowa American Water, we invested over $50 million in system upgrades to strengthen our water and wastewater infrastructure in 2025, which reduces system leaks and increases efficiency and resiliency. We also provide customers with valuable resources to help them use water wisely and detect leaks quickly."

Save money on customer bills by conserving water at home. Here are some simple household tips to save all year long:

USE WATER WISELY INSIDE

Run dishwasher and clothes washer only when full or install water- and energy-efficient appliances.

Use low-flow showerheads and faucet aerators.

Check for leaks and fix them as soon as possible.

PROTECT YOUR PIPES

Insulate pipes in unheated areas to prevent them from freezing. If pipes run through cabinets, open the doors to allow warmer room temperatures to flow in.

When temperatures stay below freezing, allow a small trickle of water to run to help keep pipes from freezing. Capture the drips to use later.

Check for leaks after the first thaw by having a plumber walk the property to inspect water lines.

CONSERVE WATER OUTSIDE (When outdoor watering season begins)

Water only when necessary. Turn off sprinklers during rain and for 48 hours after it ends.

Use drip irrigation to water plants or water in the early morning/evening to reduce evaporation from the sun and heat.

Check your irrigation system and repair any leaks. Disconnect hoses when not in use to stop leaks before they start.

Save time by enrolling in Auto Pay and paperless billing. Customers can log into or sign up for their MyWater account and enroll in both programs today .

With Auto Pay, a customer's bill will be paid automatically on time, every time.

Paperless billing helps to eliminate clutter and sends customers' bills via email.

Stay informed. Within their MyWater account , customers can use the interactive Customer Advisory Map to check for alerts in their area and to ensure that their contact information and notification preferences are up to date. Customers can choose to receive a text, email and/or phone call in the event of a water emergency in their area.

Non-account holders and the general public can view the map, alerts and report an emergency by visiting https://www.amwater.com/iaaw/ and clicking on 'Alerts' or 'Report Emergency' at the top.

