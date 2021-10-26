Iowa-based Tandem Works Launches New Online Course on Social Media Engagement

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandem Works , the Council Bluffs, Iowa content creation studio making imagination-driven photos, videos and copy, announces today it has launched a new online course to help small businesses, brands and nonprofits generate real-time social media engagement in a meaningful, strategic and lasting way.

Tandem Works Co-Founders Vivian Kvam and Machaela Morrissey Clark

The new Tandem Works course — Social Engagement Method — is designed to empower users to overcome their biggest marketing challenge: Creating awareness online. This can seem like an insurmountable challenge to already-overwhelmed companies and organizations struggling for survival in an ongoing pandemic economy.

"We were both raised by small business owners, and grew up watching our families deal with the ups and downs with resilience and creativity," said Tandem Works co-founder Vivian Kvam. "Just when they thought they had seen and done it all, the online space — and digital word-of-mouth — exploded, and so did social media noise. This course addresses all of that and more in an easy-to-use, step-by-step process."

Kvam and her business partner, co-founder Machaela Morrissey Clark, opened Tandem Works in 2019. Social Media Method is the first online course for the creative team and their staff, who work out of the company's offices at 116 West Broadway in the heart of the Historic 100 Block.

The course announcement comes at the same time as TS Bank and Advance Southwest Iowa are reviewing finalists for the annual REV - Small Business Pitch Competition, which gives five entrepreneurs the chance to compete for a $15,000 prize. Tandem Works won the competition in 2020.

The Social Media Method Course includes a social media photo workshop, two plan and review sessions, a library of exclusive resources — including a persona template, copy best practices, "Meet Us Mondays" guide, and other tools, guides and lists — and more. The course is a $3,785 value for only $549, which can be paid in installments or in full.

"We are excited to share what we know with small business owners because we're small businesses ourselves. We've seen what works and what brings crickets," Clark said. "We're our students' biggest cheerleaders and mentors, because we are the same as them."

Contact:

Maggie O'Brien

213-328-9135

[email protected]

SOURCE Tandem Works