Iowa Chinese Community to Rally at State Capitol Opposing Discriminatory University Employment Bill Targeting Chinese Nationals on H-1B Visas (HF 2513)

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of Chinese American organizations — led by the Chinese Faculty and Staff Association of Central Iowa, the Iowa Chinese Association, Iowa City Area Chinese Association, and United Chinese Americans (UCA) — will hold a peaceful rally at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, March 17, at 1:00 PM. The coalition aims to voice strong opposition to Iowa House File 2513, a bill that would strip legal employment rights from skilled professionals based solely on national origin.

The Legislation

HF 2513 would prohibit Iowa's public and private universities from employing citizens of so–called "foreign adversary" nations who live and work legally in the United States under H–1B visas. The bill passed the Iowa House on March 3 by a 68–27 vote, and cleared the Senate Workforce Committee on March 11 largely along party lines. A full Senate floor vote could occur as early as this week.

Our Position

The coalition warns that HF 2513 invokes "national security" as a pretext for state–sponsored discrimination. There is little credible evidence that Chinese citizens or other foreign professionals with H–1B visas at Iowa universities pose a national security threat; on the contrary, these researchers and professors strengthen Iowa's academic excellence and drive innovation and economic growth.

"HF 2513 violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and conflicts with federal immigration laws that prohibit discrimination based on nationality or birthplace," said Zhengyuan Zhu, coalition spokesperson and a professor of statistics at Iowa State University. "If enacted, this law will drain Iowa of top–tier talent, weaken our universities' research capabilities, and undermine the state's reputation as a welcoming hub for global exchange, trade, and innovation."

"Many Iowans are asking why politicians are pushing for a bill that brings obvious harm without any real benefit to Iowans," said Haipei Shue, president of United Chinese Americans (UCA). "The answer is simple: it's a performative gesture meant to signal "toughness" on China to their political base. This bill is a troubling echo of the McCarthy era—ignoring Iowa's proud tradition of fairness, openness, and inclusion. In short, it's politics at its worst."

Rally Details

What: Rally Against HF 2513 (Employment Discrimination Bill)

When: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 1:00 PM

Where: Iowa State Capitol (West Steps/Exterior), 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50319

Goal: To urge State Senators to delay or vote "No" on HF 2513 in favor of a fair, inclusive, and open Iowa.

Community members, allies, and media are encouraged to attend.

Potential Legal Action

United Chinese Americans (UCA) is closely monitoring the legislative process. If this potentially unconstitutional measure is enacted, the coalition is prepared to partner with civil rights and legal advocacy groups to pursue constitutional litigation against the State of Iowa—defending the equal rights of all residents and the integrity of federal law.

SOURCE United Chinese Americans (UCA)