Iowa Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

Founded in Pella, Iowa in 2002 by Dr. Jennifer Palmer, Iowa Derm is committed to providing high quality, cost-effective dermatologic services in a safe and compassionate manner that enhances its patients' lives and well-being. Iowa Derm has served Marion County and surrounding counties for more than 16 years, establishing an excellent reputation across an array of both dermatologic and cosmetic services, and the treatment of skin cancer, in particular. Through this partnership, Iowa Derm's dedicated providers and support staff have joined Epiphany to enhance their delivery of top-notch patient care.

Dr. Palmer is a board-certified dermatologist who graduated from the University of Iowa with high distinction, earned an M.D. at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, and is the current Iowa State Medical Society Dermatology Representative. Dr. Palmer commented, "My staff and I are excited to form this partnership with Epiphany Dermatology. Our mission aligns well with that of Epiphany Dermatology: to provide excellent medical care and to meet our patients' needs. Epiphany has the infrastructure to manage the growth of the practice and the administrative burden that may otherwise interfere with what we enjoy the most . . . taking care of our patients and serving our community."

Gheorghe Pusta, Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, added, "We are pleased to form this partnership with Dr. Palmer and her exceptional team of caring professionals from Iowa Derm. Our organizations are well-aligned in our commitment to clinical excellence and access to care. This is a great opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the Iowa market. Furthermore, Dr. Palmer's commitment to her patients and home state of Iowa is remarkable. We are excited to have her join our team as we continue to build a special company."

Through this partnership, Iowa Derm's providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care contracting, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, and many other support services.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists at 33 locations across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona, Missouri, and Iowa, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

Ted Emmert

Chief Development Officer

Epiphany Dermatology

(512) 628-0465

temmert@epiphanydermatology.com

Gheorghe Pusta

Chief Executive Officer

Epiphany Dermatology

(512) 628-0465

gpusta@epiphanydermatology.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iowa-dermatology-joins-epiphany-dermatology-300659461.html

SOURCE Epiphany Dermatology

Related Links

http://www.epiphanydermatology.com

