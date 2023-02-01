Iowa Energy & Infrastructure Funding Hub website launched

New resource connects Iowans with energy and infrastructure-related funding opportunities from new federal programs

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iowa Environmental Council has launched the Iowa Energy & Infrastructure Funding Hub, an online resource hosted at IAFederalFunding.org to help Iowans better understand and access federal support for clean energy and resiliency projects.

Iowa's communities, businesses, nonprofits, and individuals can utilize programs funded by the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act legislation. These federal investments will expand local projects and priorities intended to improve Iowa's resiliency and increase economic and energy security.

The Iowa Energy & Infrastructure Funding Hub provides information on key federal programs to assist Iowans across sectors. Many new grants and tax credits became available in January of this year, and more incentives will become accessible later in 2023.

The website also details IEC's commitment to uplift the Federal Justice40 Initiative , which seeks to deliver at least 40% of the overall benefits from federal investments in climate and clean energy to disadvantaged communities.

"This legislation brings transformative opportunities to the state and IEC is excited to provide valuable information to help Iowans take advantage of the available funding and benefits," said Kristen Weaverling, energy communications manager with the Iowa Environmental Council. "It is an exciting time for Iowans to reduce energy costs in homes and buildings, install more clean energy, electrify transportation and build more livable, resilient communities."

The Iowa Energy & Infrastructure Funding Hub contains current information and will be regularly updated with federal program details and deadlines, resources, and news about the success of local projects backed by the federal legislation.

The Iowa Environmental Council (IEC) is the state's largest and most comprehensive environmental alliance, comprised of diverse organizations and individuals working together to protect Iowa's natural environment. Through education, advocacy and coalition building, the Council raises awareness, generates action, and creates large-scale change. We work on federal, state, and local public policy issues to ensure a just, healthy environment and sustainable future for all Iowans. Learn more at iaenvironment.org .

SOURCE Iowa Environmental Council