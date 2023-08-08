Iowa Medicaid to Update Provider Management Capabilities Through Collaboration with HHS Technology Group and Noridian

Discover your Provider® solution to streamline enrollment, renewals, and licensing for Medicaid providers throughout Iowa

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) announced today that it has partnered with Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to streamline the state's Medicaid provider management system.

Iowa's new provider management system will be powered by HTG's Discover your Provider® (DyP®) solution. DyP® offers an advanced online provider portal with electronic and self-service capabilities, such as provider enrollment and license verification, with proven success in improved operational efficiencies, added convenience, and simplified processes, resulting in increased cost savings and a better provider experience.

Iowa Medicaid provides medically necessary health care coverage for financially needy adults, children, parents with children, people with disabilities, older Iowans, and pregnant women to help them live healthy, stable, and self-sufficient lives. Approximately 25% of the state's population is enrolled in a covered Medicaid program, and nearly 1 in 2 children in Iowa are served by Medicaid.

"As a result of improved provider management processes, Iowa Medicaid patients will experience better care delivery, reduced wait times, and healthier outcomes," said Bradley White, CEO of HTG. "We are proud to partner with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and Noridian to further its important mission of delivering crucial care to underserved populations."

"Enabling access to quality health care for all individuals is the why behind everything we do at Noridian. We are excited to work with HTG towards our common goal of improving the experience of providers participating in Iowa Medicaid, so they can focus on delivering care to Iowans," says Jon Bogenreif, president and CEO of Noridian. In addition to facilitating and promoting greater provider participation, DyP® leverages a modular design for increased functionality and leading-edge technology to streamline once-seemingly cumbersome and time-consuming processes. The significant value delivered by DyP® to states and providers includes:

Reduced enrollment time for new providers from over one month to under five days and in some cases under 12 hours.

Significantly reduced state and contractor burden and time from the previous manual process for new applications, renewals, and licensing updates.

A fully integrated pharmacy provider enrollment process with streamlined monitoring.

A 100% electronic provider agreement process, including signatures.

Notably, DyP® is one of six certified Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) provider solutions, and HTG is among the few companies to obtain certification for multiple modules, as evaluated and awarded by the National Association of State Procurement Officials NASPO) ValuePoint contracting arm. Most recently, HTG's Recover your Liability® (RyL®) solution, which automates third-party liability functions and integrates with other MMIS modules, earned NASPO ValuePoint certification.

To learn more about HTG's Discover your Provider® platform and its proven success, visit HHS Technology Group online or at the upcoming Medicaid Enterprise System Conference (MESC) 2023 Booth 634.

About HHS Technology Group, LLC

HHS Technology Group (HTG) is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HTG delivers modular software solutions, custom development, and integration services for the modernization and operation of systems supporting a broad spectrum of business and government needs. For more information about HHS Technology Group, visit www.hhstechgroup.com.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state, and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com or visit us at MESC 2023, booth 424.

