Iowa Native Receives National Recognition

Kenjar currently serves as VP - Marketing & Community Outreach at US Eagle Federal Credit Union located in New Mexico. He received his dual Bachelor's Degrees in Journalism and Communications from The University of Iowa and his MBA from St. Ambrose University. "This profession has been very good to me and I've been very fortunate to work with and learn from the very best – including those I currently work with – and it has allowed me to lend my passions toward something I truly believe in. Something far, far bigger than myself."

John has produced award-winning work both nationally and internationally throughout his career.

About US Eagle

US Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, US Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has ten locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than one $1.1B, more than 80,000 members, and as a two-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, US Eagle is where people mean more.®

About CUNA

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America's credit unions, which are owned by 120 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers unwavering advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to protect the best interests of all credit unions. For more information about CUNA, visit cuna.org. To find your nearest credit union, visit YourMoneyFurther.com.

About CUNA Councils

CUNA Councils is a member-led, collaborative community of credit union leaders providing vibrant peer interaction, new ideas and innovation to foster professional development for our members while advocating for the overall success of the credit union movement. There are eight CUNA Councils with a network of more than 7,300 credit union professionals. For more information, visit cunacouncils.org.

