Iowa, New Hampshire Don't Represent America, LX/Morning Consult Poll Finds

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the January 14 Democratic debate in Iowa and following calls to change the order of presidential primary contests, LX (@NBCLX), NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' soon-to-launch TV and streaming network, today unveiled a new poll that finds 59% of U.S. adults said they don't believe early-voting states, like Iowa and New Hampshire, represent their views. However, an equal percentage of respondents are fine with these states selecting our presidential nominees through our early primary voting system. Click here to watch LX's story.

The LX/Morning Consult poll, conducted online from Jan 3 – Jan 6 among a national sample of 2,200 U.S. based adults aged 18-73 (with a margin of error of +/- 2% points), also found that 55% of U.S. adults support a full trial of President Trump with 62% of millennials and 68% of Gen Z adults driving the demand. Click here to watch LX's reporting on this finding.

Among the LX/Morning Consult poll's key findings:

1/3 of respondents would be more likely to vote if Election Day was held on a weekend rather than on Tuesday, compared to just 6% who said they'd be less likely;

76% of respondents said convenience of polling places was an important factor in whether they cast a ballot in November;

67% of U.S. adults consider the availability of early or absentee voting to be an important factor in whether they will cast a ballot in November.

Click here to access the full LX/Morning Consult poll.

Throughout 2020, LX and Morning Consult will team up to ask questions to individuals across the country about issues that are important to them and our local communities that may be under-reported on a national level. For more information about LX visit LX.com, subscribe on YouTube, and follow on social media @NBCLX and #NBCLX.

Social : NEW POLL: 59% of Americans surveyed don't believe Iowa/NH adequately represent their views, according to @NBCLX / @MorningConsult poll. But 59% say they're fine with those states taking the lead with picking presidential nominees.

About LX

LX or 'Local X' is a new digital news brand and soon-to-launch over-the-air TV and streaming network designed for Gen Z and millennial audiences. LX was launched by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal, in September 2019. Deeply rooted in NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' commitment for providing live, local news to bilingual audiences, LX delivers storytelling that is stirring, straightforward and helps audiences feel connected to our diverse community. LX will debut as a TV streaming network in April 2020, with live programming playing an important role.

About Morning Consult

Morning Consult is a global data intelligence company delivering insights on what people think in real time. By surveying tens of thousands across the globe every single day, Morning Consult is unmatched in scale and speed: It determines the true measure of what people think and how their decisions impact business, politics and the economy. Industry leaders rely on Morning Consult's proprietary technology and analysis for real-time, intelligent data to transform information into a competitive advantage.

SOURCE LX