Iowa Personal Injury Lawyer Josh Hodges Speaks At The Iowa State Bar Association (ISBA)

ALTOONA, Iowa, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Josh Hodges spoke at the 2026 Iowa State Bar Association (ISBA) Annual Meeting. The event ran from Monday, June 22nd to Thursday, 25th at Prairie Meadows Events & Conference Center in Altoona, Iowa.

Signage for the 2026 ISBA Conference

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mr. Hodges delivered the impassioned speech "My Hometown Is My Superpower: Building a Thriving Practice Outside the Big City." During the hour-long address, Mr. Hodges discussed leaving corporate law and returning to Hamilton, Ohio to start a multi-office firm that became Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers. His mission was to target small and mid-sized markets that many other firms overlooked.

Mr. Hodges noted that these towns are often underserved by quality legal representation. He stated that attorneys who are willing to plant roots in those underserved communities can build thriving legal practices.

Backed by real numbers and discussion of marketing strategies, Mr. Hodges inspired lawyers to think about the small towns they grew up in or know. Those places need good attorneys who are prepared to make a difference.

About Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers

Founded in 2018, Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers represents the people of Ohio in car accident and personal injury claims and also provides criminal defense. The law firm was founded to provide small towns with high-caliber legal representation.

Iowa State Bar Association (ISBA) Annual Meeting

Established in 1874, the Iowa State Bar Association currently has a membership of over 6,500 lawyers and judges licensed to practice in the state. The ISBA Annual Meeting is the largest legal conference in the state of Iowa.

SOURCE Kruger & Hodges