Kruger & Hodges Hosted Continuing Legal Education Seminar

HAMILTON, Ohio, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers successfully hosted a continuing legal education seminar on April 14, 2026. Be Kind to Lawyers Day CLE 2026 provided real-world strategies that legal professionals could put into practice immediately.

Be Kind to Lawyers Day CLE 2026 was held at the Champion Mill Conference Center in Hamilton, OH. The event featured four hours of continuing legal education, including one hour focused on ethics. Topics at the seminar included referrals, firm operations, hiring practices, and client communication.

Kruger & Hodges hosted Be Kind To Lawyers Day on April 14, 2026 in Hamilton, OH

Speakers at Be Kind to Lawyers Day CLE 2026 included:

Delisi Friday (Founder of First Call Friday)

Ryan McKeen & Brittany Green (Co-founders of Best Era)

Jennifer Beattie (Founder of Culture on Camera)

Chris Melville (Senior Product Manager at Hona)

In addition to the information provided, attendees at the day-long event were able to network and catch up with colleagues during a catered lunch and a casual happy hour.

All proceeds from Be Kind to Lawyers Day CLE 2026 went to Hamilton Living Water Ministry. Hamilton Living Water Ministry is a nonprofit that empowers at-risk children, youth, and families through year-round academic enrichment, community support, and spiritual development programs.

Attendees of Be Kind to Lawyers Day CLE 2026 fueled their future professional growth while helping build better futures for people in need in Hamilton.

About Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers

Founded in 2018, Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm with multiple locations throughout the state of Ohio. Partners Scott D. Kruger and Joshua D. Hodges understand that life doesn't always go as planned, and that every town needs a Hometown Lawyer™.

SOURCE Kruger & Hodges