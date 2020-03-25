Iowa Rotocast Plastics Update Regarding COVID-19

DECORAH, Iowa, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these volatile times we are facing, Iowa Rotocast Plastics is staying informed of the reports about the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States and abroad, and shares industry concerns of the potential impact the pandemic will have on business operations globally. The company is taking appropriate precautions to not only protect their employees and their families, but to also support the safety of surrounding communities.

"IRP plans to continue operations during this period of uncertainty. First and foremost, we want to maintain a safe workplace and encourage and/or adopt practices protecting the health of employees, customers, visitors or others. We will continue to meet the needs and expectations of our customers and business partners in the safest manner possible," said Heather Mount, Director of Human Resources.

The company's facilities are taking the necessary steps to uphold preventive recommendations from the local, state, and national levels. Not only implementing additional hygiene measures throughout the offices and manufacturing facilities, but also employees capable of working from home have been instructed to do so. And true to its origin as a family-owned business, IRP is working with every employee, on a case-by-case basis, to meet their family's needs during this time.

IRP has always placed safety at the forefront when manufacturing products for their customers; many units hold global safety certifications and are UL listed and NSF certified, meaning the products comply with specific standards for safety, quality, sustainability or performance. Today the company plans to continue to do so through its operations, while protecting the well-being of their employees.

About Iowa Rotocast Plastics, Inc.

Iowa Rotocast Plastics, founded in 1986, is an established manufacturer and supplier of merchandising equipment for the food and beverage industry. Headquartered in Decorah, IA, this family-owned business offers brands divided into three main product categories: RotoTough products that include ice-down merchandising solutions and case stackers; wire racks and electronic refrigeration; and IRP's fabricated food & beverage equipment built for on/off premise. IRP caters to beverage brands, foodservice and hospitality groups, as well as working directly with stadiums, venues, and arenas to fulfill year-over-year needs.

