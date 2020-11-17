Iowa Signs Participating Addendum with DroneUp Providing Public Sector Agencies Access to Drone Services

DroneUp, an end-to-end drone pilot service provider for aerial data collection, was awarded the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Services Master Agreement #E194-79435 by the Commonwealth of Virginia in August 2019. The services under the award are available for use by all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States through the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization. The State of Iowa is now able to use the award for the benefit of state departments, institutions, agencies, political subdivisions, and other eligible entities.

For further information: https://www.naspovaluepoint.org/portfolio/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-drone-services-2019-2024/droneup-llc/

DroneUp's award includes but is not limited to service categories for Emergency Support Services, Law Enforcement Support, Aerial Inspection or Mapping Data Services, Agricultural and Gaming, and Agency Media Relations and Marketing. It's anticipated that the primary users will be Agriculture & Game Management, Emergency Management, Transportation, Forestry, Mines, Minerals and Energy, and Public Universities and Community Colleges.

Tom Walker, DroneUp's CEO, stated, "Iowa allows businesses to thrive through education and innovation. DroneUp looks forward to supporting our hardworking state and local agencies both in Iowa and nationwide."

About DroneUp

DroneUp is the leading complete drone services provider, transforming businesses and government organizations with drone technology solutions. DroneUp's diverse suite of products includes flight services, data analysis, drone program development, regulatory consulting, training, equipment, and Part 107 drone delivery. Recognized as a UAS industry pioneer with patented mobile app technology and a commitment to research and development, DroneUp further fuels invention and application across private and public sectors. With our people, services, and innovative solutions, DroneUp delivers on operational challenges with efficiency, reliability, and safety. For more information: https://www.droneup.com.

