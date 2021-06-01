Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation (ISL) Announces Results Of Consent Solicitation Process For Its 2005-1 Notes, 2011-1 Notes And 2012-1 Notes

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Re: Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2005-1 (the "2005-1 Notes"), consisting of:



$75,305,760 Class A-3 Notes, CUSIP: 462592AC0



$12,475,354 Class B Notes, CUSIP: 462592AD8







Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2011-1 (Libor Floating Rate Notes) (the "2011-1 Notes"), consisting of:



$97,516,328 CUSIP: 462590HW3







Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Student Loan Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2012-1 (Libor Floating Rate Notes) (the "2012-1 Notes"), consisting of:



$142,325,871 Class A Notes, CUSIP: 462590JS0



$10,000,000 Class B Notes, CUSIP: 462590JT8

As Issuer of the outstanding 2005-1 Notes, 2011-1 Notes and 2012-1 Notes, Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation ("ISL") today announced the results of consent solicitations seeking consent from the holders of each of the 2005-1 Notes, 2011-1 Notes and 2012-1 Notes (collectively, the "Notes") to amend the respective indentures governing the Notes to permit early redemptions thereof.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. as Tabulation Agent reports that it received the necessary consents for all three series of Notes prior to the expiration of the solicitation period at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on May 27, 2021.

Having received the consent of holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of each series of the Notes, ISL will now proceed to amend each series of Notes and the respective indentures to permit early redemptions thereof as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement for each of the Notes dated May 19, 2021. ISL expects to redeem the Notes in full on or about June 4, 2021.

