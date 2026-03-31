IOWN Energy Facilitates Financing and Sale of 127 MW Battery Project in Nevada

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 13, 2026, IOWN Energy (IOWN), on behalf of its client Eolus North America, Inc (Eolus), completed the successful sale of the 127 MW / 506 MWh Roccasecca standalone battery energy storage project, located in Boulder City, Nevada, to DESRI, a leading independent power producer. The transaction was completed as an all-cash sale and includes the transfer of all shares of the Roccasecca special purpose vehicle (SPV) to the buyer.

In connection with the transaction, approximately $290 million in senior secured credit facilities, including loans and letters of credit to support project construction and operations, was also arranged. The financing included Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ("Zions"), Société Générale ("SG"), Intesa Sanpaolo ("Intesa"), and Bayerische Landesbank ("BayernLB") as Coordinating Lead Arrangers.

The Roccasecca project, under construction, is expected to reach commercial operation in 2026 and will contribute to strengthening grid reliability and flexibility in the U.S. Southwest power market.

Prior to the sale, key project agreements including a 15-year tolling agreement, equipment supply, engineering and construction agreements, and project financing, were negotiated and secured, positioning the project as a fully contracted and in construction asset. Following the transaction, DESRI has assumed all rights and obligations associated with the project and will continue construction management through completion, with IOWN supporting the transition as needed.

"This transaction reflects the strength of our disciplined development approach and our ability to structure fully contracted, construction-ready marquee assets for long-term owners," said Hans-Christian Schulze, CEO and President of IOWN Energy. "Roccasecca was delivered as a de-risked project with contracted revenues and optimized construction risk allocation, a model that continues to generate strong demand from institutional investors and independent power producers."

"Roccasecca shows how we can leverage our US market experience to structure transactions for optimal value creation. It is just the latest in a string of successful transactions coming out of an ever stronger Eolus and IOWN partnership." said Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus AB. "I look forward to reinvesting our Roccasecca proceeds into new value-creating opportunities in the Eolus North America project pipeline, in close cooperation with IOWN."

"DESRI is pleased to expand our partnership with Eolus and IOWN through the purchase of this high-quality utility-scale battery asset" said, Peter Koczanski, Head of Corporate Development at DESRI, "Projects like Roccasecca underscore our commitment to supporting the energy transition across the nation as an owner of renewable energy assets. We are proud to expand our presence in Nevada and further serve grid stability and reliability in that region."

"We are pleased to have arranged financing for Roccasecca," said Robert Park, Head of Power & Project Finance at Zions. "We appreciated the opportunity to partner with Eolus and IOWN, helping bring storage capacity to Nevada."

"As Intesa Sanpaolo, we are proud to have supported Eolus and IOWN as Coordinating Lead Arranger through our IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division. Battery energy storage is a key enabler of grid flexibility and stability, and this deal reflects our strong commitment to the U.S. power market and to enabling the energy transition through resilient infrastructure," said Nicola Doninelli, Head of Distribution Platforms & GTB at Intesa Sanpaolo – IMI CIB Division.

Andrew Kjoller, Head of Infrastructure Finance Americas at BayernLB added, "BayernLB is honored to support Eolus and IOWN on the financing of this critical renewable infrastructure asset."

"The Roccasecca transaction further reinforces Societe Generale's ongoing partnership with Eolus and IOWN and we are proud to support their continued expansion in the US by providing high quality capital solutions in a dynamic market environment," said Kim Hill, Director at SG.

The sale marks another milestone for Eolus North America and IOWN in the U.S. market and underscores the company's continued growth since expanding its U.S. operations in 2021. IOWN has facilitated the development and sale of more than 1 GW of wind, solar, and battery energy storage projects since 2021 and supported the arrangement of over $2 billion in equity and debt financing for renewable energy projects, currently operational or in construction, in the United States.

IOWN continues to differentiate itself by focusing on premium power markets and has a suite of in-house capabilities including engineering, construction, and asset management. IOWN has been particularly successful in originating, developing, and sourcing attractive tolls for energy storage projects in the U.S. Southwest, and Roccasecca is another example of that.

About IOWN Energy

IOWN Energy specializes in the origination, development, financing, and sale of wind, solar, and standalone energy storage projects across the United States, Mexico, and Northern Europe. From greenfield origination through construction-ready delivery, IOWN applies a disciplined, value-driven approach to project execution while supporting the long-term needs of owners, operators, and power markets.

In addition to developing its own project pipeline, IOWN partners exclusively with Eolus North America, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Eolus AB, a publicly traded Swedish renewable energy developer, to manage, develop, and transact on its U.S. pipeline.

Guided by its core values — Humbly Confident, Passionate About Excellence, Taking Ownership, and Resourceful Solutions-Finders — IOWN is committed to delivering high-quality renewable energy solutions that support a more resilient and sustainable energy system.

For more information, visit:

www.iownrenewable.com

About Eolus

Eolus is a leading developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. We offer attractive and sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland and the USA. From development of greenfield projects to construction and operation of renewable energy assets, we are part of the entire value chain.

For over three decades we have worked for a future where everyone can lead a fulfilling, yet sustainable life. Today, our project portfolio includes wind, solar and energy storage projects. Eolus – shaping the future of renewable energy.

Eolus's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.eolus.com

About DESRI

DESRI and its affiliates develop, acquire, invest-in, own, and operate long-term contracted renewable energy assets in the U.S. DESRI's portfolio of contracted, operating, and in-construction renewable energy projects currently includes over 80 solar, wind and storage projects representing more than twelve gigawatts of aggregate capacity. In addition to its ownership of generating assets, DESRI has acted as a financial investor across the renewable energy industry offering companies capital to support and grow their businesses. For more information, please visit www.desri.com.

For further information, please contact:

Alex Erlikh, VP Transactions and Origination

[email protected]

Hans-Christian Schulze, CEO, IOWN Energy

[email protected]

SOURCE IOWN