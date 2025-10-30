Iozera Enters Agreement to Acquire Fully Operational Houston Data Center, Expanding AI-as-a-Service Infrastructure

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iozera has entered into an agreement to acquire a fully operational 4.5-megawatt data center in Houston, Texas. The facility will be expanded and modernized into a 10-megawatt, AI-ready multi-tenant hub—the first in a planned network of AI factories designed to deliver real-time inference and fine-tuning capacity where enterprise users need it most.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs with a Rubin-ready roadmap, the Houston site will support advanced workloads for AI deployment, enabling organizations to move seamlessly from experimentation to production-scale intelligence.

Defining AIaaS

Iozera's model represents the next evolution in compute: AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), where infrastructure, intelligence, and human expertise operate as one system.

Each Iozera data center functions as an AI factory, pairing high-density GPU clusters with a dedicated, trained human workforce that supervises, labels, and refines every model in production. This "humans-in-the-loop" architecture is rare in modern AI infrastructure and ensures every deployment learns, adapts, and aligns in real time.

Unlike traditional cloud providers that rent out generic capacity, Iozera delivers fully managed AI pipelines, handling the development, deployment, and fine-tuning of models for enterprises, governments, and corporations. By operating within major population centers, Iozera executes these workloads closer to client data sources, minimizing latency, maximizing control, and translating compute directly into enterprise value.

In the AI era, compute isn't leased; it's orchestrated.

Technology and Partnerships

The facility will employ ZutaCore HyperCool® direct-to-chip, waterless liquid-cooling technology, delivering sustainable, ultra-dense performance at 140 kW per rack.

Schneider Electric will provide technical expertise in value engineering and system optimization, supporting Iozera's AI factory design through improvements in efficiency, energy architecture, redundancy, and scalability.

Pegatron (Taiwan) will serve as Iozera's primary source for GPU servers and support hardware integration, reinforcing the company's ability to deploy high-performance, energy-optimized data centers globally.

Together, these partnerships strengthen Iozera's mission to deliver GPU-dense, sustainable infrastructure built for modern AI workloads.

Why Houston

Anchored by the Texas Medical Center (TMC), the world's largest medical complex with more than 60 member institutions including MD Anderson, Texas Children's, and Houston Methodist, Houston concentrates exceptional clinical data, research expertise, and decision-making capability.

It is rapidly emerging as the AI capital of the U.S., with over $3 billion in new technology investment announced in the past year, including commitments from Apple, NVIDIA, and Foxconn.

This foundation aligns with Kriss.ai, Iozera's healthcare LLM platform deployed in hospitals and clinics worldwide. Kriss.ai is evolving into the Doctor Digital Twin LLM, a clinician-supervised model that captures medical reasoning, empathy, and communication style—advancing AI's role in human-centered care and clinical trust.

Ecosystem and Portfolio

Iozera's AIaaS backbone powers a portfolio of ventures extending from healthcare to digital engagement, including Kriss.ai, Chatli.ai, AI Mate, and the $AIMAtoken (Ethereum-based). In collaboration with MCV Group, one of Southeast Asia's largest creator platforms, Iozera is developing AI Mate and Kickit.ai—AI-driven companion and creator-monetization platforms that merge emotional intelligence with scalable, data-driven engagement. Together, these ventures demonstrate how Iozera transforms compute into an ecosystem of commercial and cultural intelligence—bridging physical infrastructure and human experience.

Strategic Significance

As the AI industry shifts from model development to scaled deployment, Iozera's retrofit strategy meets the moment. With new data-center builds often exceeding $10–12 million per megawatt, Iozera's approach of acquiring and upgrading operational facilities delivers AI capacity at a fraction of the cost—proving that efficiency, not scale, will define the next era of infrastructure.

The Houston site, currently operating under a short-term leaseback with Men's Wearhouse (Tailored Brands), underscores this capital-efficient model — repurposing active infrastructure rather than waiting years for new builds. By turning underutilized assets into AI factories, Iozera is creating a faster, more sustainable path to intelligence at scale.

Invitation to Collaborate

Iozera invites AI developers, investors, and enterprise customers to explore joint-innovation opportunities through upcoming discovery sessions.

About Iozera

Iozera is a technology company delivering AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) to enterprises, large corporations, and government agencies. Iozerabuildscapital-efficient, AI-native infrastructure at the intersection of compute, energy, and intelligence. Through its AI-as-a-Service platform, the company converts legacy data centers into modular, liquid-cooled AI factories hosting real-time inference workloads and distributed AI ecosystems.

