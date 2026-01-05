IP Atlas Media Introduces IPAC, a New Framework for Understanding Value in the Modern Economy

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IP Atlas Media™ today announced the launch of Intellectual Property as Capital (IPAC™), a new analytical framework designed to help institutions, organizations, and creators better understand how value is formed, owned, and sustained in an increasingly intangible-driven economy.

As intangible assets account for a growing share of enterprise value, labor participation, and market power, many traditional economic frameworks struggle to fully capture how value compounds — and who ultimately benefits from that compounding. IPAC is intended to provide clearer visibility into these dynamics.

"Much of today's value creation happens outside the systems we still rely on to assess economic strength," said Colin Zink, founder of IP Atlas Media. "IPAC provides a structured way to examine how intellectual property increasingly functions as capital — particularly in systems where ownership and participation shape long-term resilience."

Responding to a Structural Shift in Value Creation

Across modern economic systems, value is increasingly generated through intellectual property, platforms, brands, and participation-based networks rather than through physical assets alone. These shifts have significant implications for how economic strength, stability, and opportunity are understood.

IPAC is positioned as a complementary framework — not a replacement for traditional indicators — that reflects how value is increasingly created, captured, and sustained across these environments.

The framework is designed to support:

Institutional understanding of ownership and participation dynamics





Strategic decision-making around intangible assets





Long-term planning in markets shaped by platforms, IP, and networks

A Platform for Ongoing Research and Analysis

IPAC will serve as a foundational pillar within IP Atlas Media's broader research and publishing efforts, which focus on mapping how value flows across modern economic systems.

In the coming weeks, IP Atlas Media will publish additional analysis applying the IPAC framework across specific markets and institutional contexts, examining how intangible-driven value formation reshapes economic measurement, participation, and long-term planning.

About IP Atlas Media

IP Atlas Media is an independent research and publishing platform focused on understanding how value is created, measured, and distributed in an increasingly intangible-driven global economy.

The platform examines the role of intellectual property, ownership, participation, and institutional change across modern economic systems. Through frameworks, analysis, and ongoing research, IP Atlas Media aims to provide clearer ways of seeing how value compounds — and who benefits — as economic structures continue to evolve.

