IP Attorney and Former Air Force Officer Cody P. Fowler Joins Martensen IP Law

A U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, Fowler began her military career as a flight test engineer focusing on helicopters. She shifted her focus to law when selected for the Air Force Funded Legal Education Program and attended the University of North Carolina School of Law. Her legal experience while serving included handling government contracts, aviation law and national security issues for an Air Force Special Operations unit.

"We're excited to have Cody join our team," added Martensen. "Her background is a perfect fit for our firm and our clients, as is her work ethic, tenacity and attention to detail."

About Martensen IP Law

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, and operating at the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen IP Law provides legal solutions to companies and investors worldwide that are facing complicated intellectual property (IP) issues. The firm possesses a unique combination of legal, business, technology and military contracting experience that enables it to assess an organization's IP and develop a strategy for protecting and capitalizing on those assets. Learn more at martensenip.com .

