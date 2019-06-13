IP Group plc - Appointment of Aedhmar Hynes as Non-executive Director

Ms. Hynes was Chief Executive Officer of Text100, a digital communications agency with 22 offices and over 600 consultants across Europe, North America and Asia. Through her consulting work she has advised and supported many of the world's most important brands through digital transformation and technology disruption.

Ranked among the 50 most powerful communications professionals in the world, according to PRWeek, she is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Page Society, the preeminent industry body for Chief Communications Officers of Fortune 500 companies. In 2016, she was appointed to the Advisory Council of the MIT Media Lab, a leading technology research institute addressing many of the world's biggest challenges. She also serves as a Board Director of Technoserve, helping entrepreneurs emerge from poverty in the developing world. She is on the US Foundation Board of the National University of Ireland, Galway and is a Henry Crown Fellow at The Aspen Institute.

Sir Douglas Flint, Chairman of IP Group, said: "Aedhmar adds fresh and valuable experience to the Board around technology disruption, digital transformation and marketing and strategic communications. She also brings the knowledge gained from having overseen and led the growth of a business to become a leading global network. I'm delighted to welcome Aedhmar to the Board and we are looking forward to working with her."

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. There are no other details required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R. There are no further disclosures required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

