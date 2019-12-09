IP Litigation Duo Rejoins Bracewell in Austin as Texas Becomes Increasingly Popular Jurisdiction for Patent Disputes

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today that Michael Chibib and Conor M. Civins have rejoined the firm's intellectual property practice as partners in the Austin office. Both were previously partners at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, which they joined in 2015 from Bracewell.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike and Conor back to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "They are exceptional litigators who are highly regarded in the IP and Texas legal communities, and their addition will strengthen our firm-wide IP litigation practice."

Chibib has a broad IP litigation practice that includes representing companies in the semiconductor, telecommunications, electronics and software fields. He regularly argues in federal district courts and before the International Trade Commission (ITC). Chibib also has an active post-grant practice before the US Patent and Trademark Office's (USPTO) Patent Trial and Appeal Board. From 2000 to 2006, he was general counsel at a publicly traded company in the alternative energy space.

Civins' practice focuses on both commercial and IP litigation. This includes patent litigation, trademark and trade secret disputes, as well as disputes involving breach of contract, fraud, unfair competition and breach of fiduciary duty. He has represented clients in federal and state courts across the United States, and has argued before both the Federal Circuit and Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

According to published reports, the patent infringement filings in the four federal districts courts in Texas, and especially in the Waco Division of the Western District, have increased significantly during 2019, demonstrating that Texas continues to be a popular jurisdiction for patent litigation.

"Mike and Conor are terrific colleagues whom we're pleased to have back at the firm," said Timothy A. Wilkins, managing partner of Bracewell's Austin office. "Their arrival strengthens our ability to serve the IP needs of our technology clients in Austin, which unarguably is one of the leading tech centers in the United States."

Chibib and Civins join a thriving litigation practice, which was recognized earlier this year as the 2019 Commercial Litigation Firm of the Year at the inaugural Chambers USA–Texas Awards. They also are among the 13 Bracewell alumni who have rejoined the firm within the last two years. Most recently, David A. Shargel rejoined the litigation team as a partner in New York and Clint Steyn rejoined the projects group as a partner in Dubai.

"Conor and I are thrilled to return to Bracewell and once again be working with the firm's outstanding IP lawyers and litigators," said Chibib.

"Bracewell has a strong IP and commercial litigation platform that will enable us to address the needs of our clients, both in Texas and across the country," added Civins.

Chibib earned his B.S. in electrical engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and his J.D., with honors, from The University of Texas School of Law.

Civins graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. from Emory University and earned his J.D., with honors, from The University of Texas School of Law.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell LLP is a leading law and government relations firm. Our knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by clients across industries enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

SOURCE Bracewell LLP

Related Links

http://www.bracewell.com

