IP Multimedia Subsystem Global Market Report 2024 - Market Poised for CAGR of 14.7% with Cloud Adoption and Technological Innovations

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Feb, 2024, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IP Multimedia Subsystem Global Market Report 2024" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) market is experiencing unprecedented growth driven by the surge in Over-the-Top (OTT) services, advancements in cloud-based IMS solutions, and government initiatives paving the way for a transformative period ahead. A comprehensive market report delving into this dynamic industry landscape has been added to our extensive portfolio of research publications.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of key geographical markets, with North America leading the charge as the most significant region in 2023, while spotlighting that Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. It provides critical insights into the remarkable evolution of technologies that are set to redefine industry standards and customer experiences.

Products and Services as Growth Catalysts

In these transformative times for the IP multimedia subsystem market, products and services emerge as central components driving forward momentum. The report sheds light on the pivotal roles of operators in disseminating these innovations comprehensively across consumer and enterprise domains.

Technological Advancements Fueling Market Evolution

Aligning with the crest of technological advancements, the report details how major industry players are innovating at a breakneck pace to harness emerging opportunities, with specific attention to solutions enhancing real-time communication services.

Comprehensive Market Enumeration of Key Players

An extensive list of major competitors covers the spectrum of innovative powerhouses pioneering the market, including recognizable names leading the charge in telecommunications. With a focus on their strategic movements, such as acquisitions and product launches, the report chronicles the competitive landscape shaping the market's future.

In-Depth Market Intelligence

As the demand for IP multimedia subsystem services continues to rise, the market report provides a vital blueprint for stakeholders keen on understanding the numerous facets of the market, including call replication and routing services. Insights into market values and revenue streams offer a panoramic view of the industrial state of play.

Report Scope

  • Analysis of the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the market landscape.
  • Examination of regional markets and identification of areas with high growth potential.
  • Strategic profiling of leading players and comprehensive analysis of their market positions.

The insights provided by the report aim to equip industry stakeholders with the necessary knowledge to navigate the rapidly evolving IP multimedia subsystem space with confidence and strategic acuity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Characteristics

3. IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Trends and Strategies

4. IP Multimedia Subsystem Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market
4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Drivers and Restraints
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints of the Market
5.2. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)
5.3. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Segmentation
6.1. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
6.2. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, Segmentation by Operators, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
6.3. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
6.4. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Companies Profiled

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Cisco System Inc.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • NEC Corporation
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • ZTE Corporation
  • CommVerge Solutions Limited
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Ribbon Communications Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
  • BroadSoft Inc.
  • Dialogic Corporation
  • Genband Inc.
  • Italtel SpA
  • Mavenir Systems Inc.
  • Metaswitch Networks Ltd.
  • Radisys Corporation
  • Sonus Networks Inc.
  • Technicolor SA
  • Telefónica SA
  • Telenity Inc.
  • Tekelec Inc.
  • Acme Packet Inc.
  • Amdocs Inc.
  • Avaya Inc.
  • Comverse Inc.
  • HP Inc.
  • Juniper Networks Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxo0oj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024-2029: New Firms are Piloting New BNPL Payment Methods, with Other Firms Forging Strategic Alliances to Further Widen their Distribution

United States Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024-2029: New Firms are Piloting New BNPL Payment Methods, with Other Firms Forging Strategic Alliances to Further Widen their Distribution

The "United States Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share,...
Lease Management Market Set to Grow to $4.48 Billion with Innovative Tech Trends Driving Global Demand

Lease Management Market Set to Grow to $4.48 Billion with Innovative Tech Trends Driving Global Demand

The "Lease management Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global lease management market is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.