IP multimedia subsystem market size to grow by USD 42.35 billion from 2023 to 2028; Rollout of 5G networks to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IP Multimedia Subsystem Market by component (product and services), application (mobile operators and fixed operators), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the IP multimedia subsystem market between 2024 and 2028 is USD 42.35 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market 2024-2028
One of the key factors driving the IP multimedia subsystem market growth is the rollout of 5G networks. The development of 5G has been actively supported by a number of governments and manufacturers. In the 5G ecosystem, the IP multimedia subsystem is crucial as it enables the development of advanced multimedia services and ensures low-latency communication. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

  • Market Challenge - 

Increasing data security and privacy concerns is a challenge that affects market growth. For any company, safety is a major concern. The number of vulnerabilities and network threats facing network components is also increasing due to the development of advanced technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV). Moreover, security attacks pose a significant threat to mobility service providers because they significantly affect their business activities. Furthermore, hackers and cybercriminals are enhancing their attack methods to expose the vulnerabilities in the network environment. Therefore, such factors are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The IP multimedia subsystem market is segmented by component (product and services), application (mobile operators and fixed operators), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The product segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the deployment by telecommunications operators of a wide variety of IP multimedia subsystem solutions, including VoLTE, voiceover wireless fidelity (VoWiFi), rich communication services (RCS), and unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS). Furthermore, leading telecommunications and IT companies have come up with several IP multimedia subsystem solutions for mobile network operators (MNOs). 
  • APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

 View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the ip multimedia subsystem market:

Amdocs Ltd., Athonet Srl, Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Italtel S.p.A., Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Ribbon Communications Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corp., and Cirpack

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 42.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

16.79

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

