IP multimedia subsystem market size to grow by USD 42.35 billion from 2023 to 2028; Rollout of 5G networks to boost market growth- Technavio

One of the key factors driving the IP multimedia subsystem market growth is the rollout of 5G networks. The development of 5G has been actively supported by a number of governments and manufacturers. In the 5G ecosystem, the IP multimedia subsystem is crucial as it enables the development of advanced multimedia services and ensures low-latency communication. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge -

Increasing data security and privacy concerns is a challenge that affects market growth. For any company, safety is a major concern. The number of vulnerabilities and network threats facing network components is also increasing due to the development of advanced technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV). Moreover, security attacks pose a significant threat to mobility service providers because they significantly affect their business activities. Furthermore, hackers and cybercriminals are enhancing their attack methods to expose the vulnerabilities in the network environment. Therefore, such factors are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

The IP multimedia subsystem market is segmented by component (product and services), application (mobile operators and fixed operators), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The product segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the deployment by telecommunications operators of a wide variety of IP multimedia subsystem solutions, including VoLTE, voiceover wireless fidelity (VoWiFi), rich communication services (RCS), and unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS). Furthermore, leading telecommunications and IT companies have come up with several IP multimedia subsystem solutions for mobile network operators (MNOs).

APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the ip multimedia subsystem market:

Amdocs Ltd., Athonet Srl, Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Italtel S.p.A., Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Ribbon Communications Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corp., and Cirpack

IP Multimedia Subsystem Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 42.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

