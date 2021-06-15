IP Services Joins Western Bankers Association as One of its Newest Associate Members

EUGENE, Ore., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IP Services announced that is has joined the Western Bankers Association as an associate member to provide cybersecurity and critical Information Technology (IT) system's management to WBA member banks. IP Services can help WBA members address the complexity of compliance and the growing concerns around IT security.

Western Bankers Association

As concerns over data breaches continue to grow and national safeguards and compliance mandates expand, banks are struggling to stay ahead of all the requirements. The key is to adopt a proven security management strategy that leverages a best practices methodology that ensures service availability while mitigating security risk to all IT assets. One that is prescriptive, uncomplicated and provides the essential detective controls that allow for proactive management of critical banking assets. IP Services is ideally suited to ensure uninterrupted systems and business performance while adhering to strict compliance and security requirements.

"We encourage our members to explore IP Services as a possible solution to face evolving compliance and regulatory requirements, and the potential to be the target of malicious IT activity," said Beth Mills, WBA's SVP of Communications, Professional Development and Strategic Partners.

"IP Services is excited and honored to partner with the WBA as we have a long history with highly successful banking partnerships. Our specialized experience in the banking sector positions us to deliver Cybersecurity and Managed Services that enhance our client's availability and Cybersecurity posture to better protect against the bad actors in all their forms," said Scott Alldridge, CEO of IP Services. Alldridge noted that IP Services is also endorsed by the Oregon, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico and Montana Bankers Associations.

About IP Services

IP Services proactively manages clients' cybersecurity and critical IT systems and applications in any datacenter using the VisibleOps™ methodology and the quality control system we created called TotalControl™. IP Services' Next Generation Cybersecurity uses scientifically proven best practices to secure businesses and the users they serve by monitoring and protecting the systems and applications that are the heart of modern business - Managed Services and Managed Cybersecurity Services. IP Services' target market is best suited for small and medium size banks in the U.S. that lack the resources to effectively provide comprehensive IT management and necessary security and compliance services. To learn more about IP Services please visit www.ipservices.com.

About the Western Bankers Association

With more than 200 years of combined experience and serving banks in thirteen states across the western United States, the WBA is one of the largest banking trade associations and regional educational organizations in the country.

With a mission to educate and connect bankers to help them achieve the highest standards of personal and organizational excellence, the WBA offers dynamic conferences, training seminars, more than 250 webinars and enhanced education for member banks.

CBA, the California state and federal advocacy division, is the advocate of the California banking industry for needed legislative, regulatory and legal changes.

For more information visit: https://www.westernbankers.com/.

